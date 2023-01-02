90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is gorgeous in body-hugging green dress for New Year’s celebration

Miona was a vision in green for New Year’s Eve. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Miona Bell looked sensational in her curve-hugging New Year’s Eve attire.

The Serbian-born beauty and her husband, Jibri Bell, dressed to the nines to ring in 2023.

Miona shared a carousel post to her Instagram, showcasing her incredible figure and keen fashion sense.

To celebrate NYE with Jibri, Miona posed in a skintight, floor-length emerald green dress. Miona’s stunningly unique outfit featured a lace corset underneath that peeked through the unzipped upper half of the dress, baring plenty of skin.

The bottom half had a thigh-high slit that accentuated her shapely legs.

Miona’s long-sleeved number featured shoulder pads, which helped highlight her trim waistline. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and strappy green heels.

Parting her hair in the center, Miona opted for one of the Boho ponytails from her Miona Beauty line, its length reaching her waist.

For his part, Jibri looked dapper in a yellow blazer and matching pants paired with an emerald green turtleneck, perfectly complementing his wife’s ensemble.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎆🎉 Back home celebrating New Years Eve was always such a big deal for me so Jibri and I tried to bring that energy here and make it really special this year 🥰 Hope all of you guys are having an amazing time! ❤️” Miona captioned her IG post.

Miona runs a successful beauty line and works as a makeup artist

Not only does Miona know how to look put together when it comes to her hair, makeup, and outfits, but the former TLC star has also become a successful businesswoman.

Parlaying her reality TV fame and love of all things beauty and fashion into her career, Miona launched her Miona Beauty line earlier this year.

The brunette beauty’s line offers her signature ponytails, as well as wigs, hair wax, and hair bun scrunchies. Miona’s ponytails range in price from $31.50 to $49.00, and her wigs are currently on sale for $89. Miona’s hair wax, retailing for $12.99, is a popular product and is now sold out on her website.

In addition to Miona Beauty, the Southeastern European stunner is also a makeup artist working in her and Jibri’s newly-adopted hometown of Palm Springs, California.

