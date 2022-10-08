90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell in skimpy yellow string bikini ‘celebrating real bodies’

Miona left little to the imagination in a skimpy string bikini and roller skates. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is celebrating “real bodies” and looks fabulous doing it in a skimpy string bikini.

Miona isn’t one to shy away from expressing herself through fashion and beauty.

The Miona Beauty creator was a makeup artist in her native country, Serbia, and now that she’s living in America, she’s continued to pursue her passion for all things beauty related.

While plugging her signature ponytail line recently, Miona killed two birds with one stone and also celebrated bodies in their natural form.

Clad in a neon yellow string bikini and pink roller skates with yellow laces, Miona posed poolside for a fun and sultry snap, which she captioned, “Celebrating real bodies, cellulite, stretch marks and all 🥳.”

The first slide in Miona’s carousel post showed the brunette beauty standing next to the pool, with one arm in the air and the other behind her, giving a big smile to the camera. She sported the Mimi Ponytail from her Miona Beauty line and opted to forgo accessories, highlighting her incredibly toned figure.

Posing for another glamorous shot in the second slide, Miona gave a serious expression to the camera as she crouched with bent knees, placing her hands on her legs and showing off her fresh French manicure.

Miona got cheeky in the third slide, turning slightly away from the camera for the sexy pose.

She added to her caption, “Btw there is nothing better than rollerskating 🛼 in Palm Springs while wearing a bikini 👙in October! Definitely one of the top 10 feelings. 😁💕.”

Miona’s followers were taken with her post and showed their appreciation in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance fans show Miona some love for her bikini share

Miona’s ever-supportive husband, Jibri Bell, left a funny remark for his wife, which read, “Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you! 😅😍.”

Jibri’s band, Black Serbs, left three fire emojis in their comment while other fans called her a “hottie” and let her know she looked “fabulous” and “perfect.”

Miona’s share comes on the heels of her clapping back at critics who recently told her to cover herself in her IG posts.

After receiving DMs regarding some racy lingerie pics she shared recently, Miona called out the women who put her down, telling them, “I’m not sorry for it,” adding, “I understand, it’s not your lane, you might get [it], you might not but if you ask me we should ALL BE NAKED.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.