90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell goes makeup-free, shares throwback pic from teenage years

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell proved that she’s beautiful, with or without makeup.

Joining Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her American husband, Jibri Bell, Miona showed viewers her love of all things beauty-related.

Since filming has ended for Miona, she continues to share her personal life with her 195K followers on Instagram. Recently launching her signature ponytail line, Miona Beauty, the Serbian-born beauty often shares photos of herself glammed up with her makeup and outfit choices, always looking flawless.

However, Miona, 24, recently shared a rare, makeup-free selfie during an IG Q&A.

One of Miona’s followers asked the TLC star, “How do you manage to look beautiful all the time[?]”

For her reply, Miona included a fresh-faced selfie and answered, “I definitely don’t look beautiful all the time, sometimes I like to spend all day looking like this.”

Although Miona claimed she doesn’t always look beautiful, her adoring fanbase would beg to differ. Even without her perfectly winged eyeliner, lashes, and lip color, Miona’s glowing complexion and impeccable features shone through.

It’s evident that Miona’s passion is women’s beauty, and she also shared a throwback photo of herself as a teenage makeup artist while she was still living in her native country, Serbia.

Another one of Miona’s fans was curious whether she has any other businesses besides her Miona Beauty line. She explained that she and Jibri have collaborated on several businesses as husband and wife.

“Yes! When I came here, Jibri had a business that we continue developing together, @mionabeauty was the second business, and now we just started our third one!” she answered before adding that before coming to the U.S. on her K-1 visa, she did makeup professionally for a living.

“I also had [a] business in Serbia for 6 years almost before I moved here, my makeup salon,” Miona added.

Miona shares throwback photo as 18-year-old working in Serbia

The reality TV star also included a photo of herself from six years ago when she began her Serbian-based makeup business, doing a client’s makeup in her bedroom while she was just 18 years old.

Miona didn’t look much different than she does present day in the snap, sporting long, dark hair parted on the side, and as usual, her makeup was on point. She sported a form-fitting graphic tee and athletic pants for the snap, looking intently at her client as she got to work.

Miona’s hard work has clearly paid off, as she recently shared that she bought her first Porsche and a house in California.

