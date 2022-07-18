90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell fires back at troll who made ‘homeless’ comment

Miona defended herself and Jibri after a troll insulted them online. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell found herself on the defensive after a 90 Day Fiance viewer made a disparaging comment aimed at her and her husband, Jibri Bell.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, a major part of Miona and Jibri’s storyline has centered around their living situation. While the couple wanted their independence, they couldn’t afford their own place, so they lived with Jibri’s parents.

However, Jibri expressed that he felt like a “15-year-old” living under his parents’ roof. During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Jibri and Miona had an intense, sit-down conversation with his parents.

Jibri’s dad opened the conversation by asking them when they were thinking about moving out. “So you’re kicking us out, is what you’re saying?” Jibri responded before his mom explained how they talked about them living there, but only for a few months.

With Jibri’s parents asking them to move out, Miona was pleased because she felt it would make Jibri realize they needed to get out of his parents’ house. However, it left them wondering where they would live while still scurrying to tie up wedding plans before Miona’s 90 days expired on her K-1 visa.

So, when a 90 Day Fiance viewer recently made a remark insinuating that Miona and Jibri are “homeless,” it didn’t sit well with Miona.

90 Day Fiance viewer takes aim at Jibri and Miona Bell with ‘homeless’ remark, Miona fires back

The Serbian-born beauty took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and Jibri while they visited Chicago. “Chicago! We are in the windy City! Who has visited Chicago or is living here? ❤️” she captioned the post.

Miona and Jibri posed in front of the water for a day and night photo, clearly looking like they enjoyed their time in The Windy City.

One of Miona’s follower’s comments, however, caught her attention, and not in a good way. “Check out the homeless shelters,” it read.

Miona fired back, defending herself and Jibri: “We own our beautiful house in California and travel the world. Continue watching tv thats the only thing y’all do good in life anyways 👍”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Are Miona and Jibri living in California?

Miona, who recently celebrated her three-year dating anniversary with Jibri, seemingly confirmed they have, in fact, moved to California. Miona recently shared a post on Instagram from The Golden State, telling her fans that California life was “amazing.”

Now that Miona and Jibri have moved out of his parents’ house, they no longer have to worry about their privacy, Miona’s dislike of Jibri’s home state of South Dakota, or Miona’s skimpy fashion choices, which didn’t sit well with Jibri’s mom, Mahala.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.