90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell denounces the ‘heroin chic’ trend: ‘My body is not a trend’

Miona Bell isn’t okay with the current “heroin chic” trend sweeping Hollywood. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is speaking out against the current “heroin chic” trend in Hollywood.

The term “heroin chic” was popularized in the ’90s when women were praised for their ultra-thin, often emaciated bodies.

The shocking trend seems to be making a comeback in Hollywood, with many A-list celebrities sporting gaunt figures. But while it’s being promoted on social media, Miona isn’t buying it.

The Serbian beauty recently took to her Instagram Stories to denounce a tweet shared by the New York Post. In their tweet, they included photos of famously-thin celebrities such as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, ’90s supermodel Kate Moss, and model Bella Hadid.

“Bye bye booty: Heroin chic is back,” the outlet captioned their tweet.

Miona shared a screenshot of the tweet and added her opinion at the top, proving that she’s not okay with promoting waif-like bodies. It read, “No thanks, we are not going through this bs no more. My body is not a trend.”

Miona Bell condemns ‘heroin chic’ trend in Hollywood

In a subsequent IG Story slide, Miona shared a throwback photo of herself sporting a much thinner frame than she currently does. Clad in a white corset top, matching white jeans, and red heels, Miona posed with one hand on her hip as she stood on a balcony outdoors, giving a closed-mouth smile to the camera.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

She captioned the pic, “I was 17 years old here 5’3 tall and my weight was ONLY 90 pounds. Never again. I wasn’t healthy or happy.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona has found success and boosted confidence since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Miona has proven herself to be a successful, confident woman. She’s also been vocal about advocating for women and not telling them what to do with their bodies, as she’s received backlash for her sometimes skimpy wardrobe choices.

Driving home her message to her IG followers earlier this year, Miona told her fans, “Please let’s work on empowering our women and girls to know that they are so much more than their looks and clothes.”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

These days, Miona looks happier and healthier than ever, sporting amazing curves. Much of her happiness likely comes from her recent success as an entrepreneur.

The TLC star launched her signature ponytail line, Miona Beauty, where she also offers makeup brushes to her clients, which are currently sold out. In addition, it helps that Miona receives plenty of support from her 90 Day Fiance husband, Jibri Bell.

Jibri is sure to shower his wife with positive affirmations. In a September 2022 IG post, Jibri complimented his lovely wife as she stood in front of a mirror, boosting her confidence as he described her as “strong, beautiful, confident, and intelligent.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.