90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell claps back at critics who told her to cover up: ‘I’m not sorry for it’

Miona responded to women who sent her DMs telling her to “cover up” her body. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell had some choice words for 90 Day Fiance critics who told her to “cover up” her body.

During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Miona captured viewers’ attention with her beauty and sometimes risque ensembles.

Miona’s mother-in-law Mahala took issue with her skimpy wardrobe choices, but the Serbian-born beauty stood firm in her choice to express herself through fashion.

That was the case recently when Miona shared a set of body-baring photos on Instagram in which she sported a scanty lingerie set. The picture was intended to celebrate reaching 200k followers on Instagram, but according to Miona, it caused a stir among her critics in her DMs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Miona addressed the trolls by calling them out anonymously for messaging her, telling her to “cover up” and telling her that her photos weren’t “classy.” To address the insulting messages, Miona shared an Instagram Story from a couple of years ago to drive her point across.

“Feeling so fluid in my femininity, and I’m not sorry for it,” Miona began her lengthy clap back, adding that being comfortable in her own skin has caused others to “squirm” at her confidence.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell ‘not sorry’ for donning skimpy lingerie

“My message is this,” she continued, “we have been given our bodies to love & enjoy, why hide it, why not express it If you feel that way?”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

The reality TV star continued, noting that if she wants to snap a photo of herself in a bikini or underwear, she shouldn’t have to worry about what others think first. She also told her naysayers not to judge her character based on her photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona encourages females to express their ‘femininity and sexuality’ through clothing

Miona encouraged her female followers to express their “femininity and sexuality” and not to stop respecting themselves based on others’ opinions.

Miona ended her message by telling her fans and critics, “I understand, it’s not your lane, you might get [it], you might not but if you ask me we should ALL BE NAKED.”

This isn’t the first time Miona has defended her skin-baring fashion choices. Earlier this year, Miona told her IG followers to “work on empowering” females after she felt others were dictating how she should dress.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.