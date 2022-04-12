90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith reveals when her fans will see her and Hamza’s baby

Memphis Smith answered a fan who asked about seeing her and Hamza’s baby. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith responded to a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan who asked when viewers will get to see her and Hamza Moknii’s baby.

During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Memphis and Hamza, a couple who met through an online dating site and ended up getting engaged and married, all during Memphis’ trip to Tunisia to meet Hamza in person for the first time.

Not only did they tie the knot, but Memphis discovered she was pregnant just a few weeks into her trip, shocking both Hamza and 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Since news broke of her pregnancy, Memphis has kept mum on the details of her and Hamza’s baby. Memphis, who also has two older children from two prior relationships, recently shared a photo of a baby, who many assumed was hers and Hamza’s, but denied it was a photo of their child.

Memphis Smith shares footage from maternity photoshoot

On Monday, Memphis shared behind-the-scenes video footage from a maternity photoshoot in a post she captioned, “We are always having fun & clowning 🤗.”

In the video, Memphis was glammed in head-to-toe garb, looking gorgeous alongside a friend as they danced along to Bussin by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Memphis’ followers took to the comments section, where many of them complimented her on how fabulous she looked for the photoshoot. Other impatient fans remarked with questions and comments about her baby, hoping to see a glimpse of him/her soon.

Memphis didn’t answer all of her fans and limited comments on the post. However, one fan’s question caught her attention enough that she responded to it.

Memphis answers 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan who asked when they’ll see her and Hamza’s baby

“When do we get to see that beautiful baby of yours?” the fan asked. Before Memphis could answer, another fan interjected and surmised, “I’m sure after the final episode, or perhaps she’s keeping it private.”

Unfortunately for fans of Memphis and Hamza, it looks as though she won’t be sharing pics of baby Moknii any time soon – in fact, she doesn’t intend to share pics of her baby with her fans ever.

“Not at all! Sorry,” Memphis told the fan.

Memphis and Hamza recently impressed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers at the Tell All with their stylish glow-ups, and fans were happy to see Hamza received his spousal visa, allowing him to live in the states with Memphis.

However, Memphis’ abrupt exit from Part 2 of the Tell All had 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering about her motives. Although Memphis blamed migraine symptoms for cutting out early, many Before the 90 Days fans felt she used her headache as an excuse to avoid being grilled by host Shaun Robinson.

90 Day Fiance fans were hoping to get more answers from Memphis and Hamza following the Tell All, but it looks as though Memphis still wants to keep her personal life private.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.