Mahogany looks incredible in her latest selfies. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Mahogany Roca looks better than ever.

The 22-year-old Peruvian beauty hopped on the social media train in 2021 and has been sharing sultry photos with her thousands of followers ever since.

Mahogany’s latest share on Instagram was an enticing set of selfies in which she showcased her beauty, selfie skills, and cat.

The former TLC star started her carousel of photos with a couch selfie in which she posed with her legs curled underneath.

The blonde beauty donned a silky black top with a plunging neckline paired with a white skirt and gray leather booties.

She wore her hair down with a center part, her loose waves cascading nearly to her waist. Mahogany’s makeup was impeccable, with rosy pink cheeks, a matching lip color, and a smoky eye for a sexy effect.

Mahogany gazed at the camera with an open mouth in the first slide, changing angles in the second slide for another selfie with a serious expression. She placed one hand on her legs, showing off her fresh French manicure.

Mahogany made a kissy face in the third photo as she slightly closed her eyes while holding her camera up for the shot.

Mahogany’s cat posed on the couch’s arm while glaring at the camera and made a cameo appearance in the fourth slide.

Her caption for the Instagram post focused on her feline friend and read, “Someone is upset in the final photo 🌹.”

Mahogany and Ben’s relationship shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers

Mahogany caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside her American love interest-turned-fiance, Ben Rathbun.

Aside from the 30-year age gap between Mahogany and Ben, the couple has confused 90 Day Fiance viewers with their relationship. Some viewers were convinced that Mahogany was a catfish or a paid actress hired by TLC.

Many viewers saw Mahogany’s actions as red flags, questioning whether she even existed. Mahogany often gave Ben mixed signals, and other than bonding over their faith, they didn’t seem to have much else in common.

However, they shocked viewers this summer when they announced their engagement.

Mahogany and fiance Ben Rathbun announce fitness company

Mahogany and Ben run a joint YouTube channel, Benjamin & Mahogany, where they made the announcement. Most recently, they told their subscribers that they started a new business earlier this month.

Starting Today Fitness is the name of their website, where Ben promotes “healthy living, his faith, and a disposition of acceptance.” Ben is using his fitness industry background to train his clients through his business, which benefits a local shelter and food bank.

Ben offers personalized videos to his clients and encourages them to adopt a body-positivity mindset, accepting themselves for who they are.

