90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik proves one-pieces are ‘her thing’ in black swimsuit try-on

Loren snaps a selfie in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance veteran Loren Brovarnik proved to her fans that one-piece swimsuits don’t have to be boring.

The brunette beauty recently shared a mirror selfie as she modeled a new swimsuit, and she looked amazing. After giving birth just four months ago and being a mom to three under three, Loren looks fantastic.

Posing in front of her floor-length mirror, Loren went into selfie mode as she sported a flattering, strapless, one-piece swimsuit in black with white trim on the top and at the legs.

From the looks of it, Loren either just hopped out of the shower or came from the pool, as her hair looked damp and tousled, perfectly fitting for the aesthetic of the selfie.

Loren didn’t accessorize much, but she didn’t need to. Her fit physique stole the show in the snap as she popped one leg to showcase her toned lower half.

She stood barefoot inside her condo’s bedroom with a beautiful Floridian skyline as her backdrop for the photo.

One-piece swimsuits are definitely 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik’s ‘thing’

The TLC star polled her 1.4 million followers, asking them, “OMG are one pieces my thing?!”

Loren’s fans and followers answered, and they agreed that one-pieces are, indeed, her thing, with 95% of them voting, “Omg 🔥 yessss,” while only 5% felt it made her look like an “old lady.”

Loren is a popular momfluencer on Instagram

As a popular momfluencer on social media, Loren shares many of her favorite brands and items with her large following. Although she didn’t share the brand of her one-piece swimsuit, she has shared plenty of other brands, including jewelry companies.

Loren’s engagement ring, wedding band, diamond studs, and evil-eye necklaces that she often wears are all from one of her favorite companies, James Allen.

Not only does Loren love to share her favorite fashion and beauty brands, but her wellness favorites as well. She teamed up with Nutrafol following her daughter Ariel’s birth to help combat her postpartum hair loss.

Loren is also a Fab Fit Fun partner and partnered with Savvy Giveaways, where she announced a dream nursery giveaway valued at over $5,000.

Loren and Alexei butt heads with her parents over talk of moving to Israel

When Loren isn’t busy raising her three kids – Shai, 2, Asher, 1, and Ariel, four months – or influencing her millions of Instagram followers, she fills her time alongside her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, filming their 90 Day Fiance spinoff series, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Now in its second season, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has focused on the Brovarniks contemplating a move to Israel, Alexei’s native country. During a trip to Israel, Loren’s parents expressed their apprehension about such a big move for their growing family.

The preview for next week’s episode shows plenty of continued pushback from her parents, Marlene and Bryan, leaving After the 90 Days viewers to wonder whether Loren and Alexei will go through with their plan or leave it on the back burner.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, No Limits airs on Sunday, January 15, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.