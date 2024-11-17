90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik hints at more plastic surgery: ‘Maybe more to come’

Loren Brovarnik is keeping her surgery options wide open.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched the mom of three undergo a grueling Mommy Makeover in Season 8.

Loren opted for a more natural surgery, having a tummy tuck to address abdominal diastasis, liposuction, and a fat transfer to her breasts instead of implants.

Loren was totally out of commission following her surgery, putting a major burden of responsibility on her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

And although Loren went to extreme measures to re-sculpt her post-pregnancy body, she wasn’t completely satisfied with the results.

Loren has already contemplated a second fat transfer to achieve “bigger boobs” and has undergone a “clean up” surgery on her abdomen.

Now, Loren is considering visiting her plastic surgeon for a third procedure.

Loren visits her plastic surgeon and teases more surgery

Loren was in Dr. Dev Vibhakar’s office this week, possibly for a checkup following her latest “clean up” surgery, which addressed some scarring on her belly button, or possibly for a consultation for another surgery.

While there, Loren filmed herself in her medical gown, and Dr. Dev joined her as she shared the recording with her Instagram followers in her Story.

The video, captured and shared by @90dayfiance_alexa on Instagram, saw Loren’s surgeon state that she’s “doing solid” post-surgery.

“Yeah, well, maybe more to come,” Loren told her followers. “We’ll see … Never say never.”

Loren has made it clear that she wants more work done

So, is Loren thinking about going even bigger up top?

She revealed in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that she and Dr. Dev “actually discussed doing a second fat transfer.”

“I wanted bigger boobs,” Loren admitted to her family, who, by the way, were adamantly against her going under the knife yet again.

Alexei called Loren’s desire for more surgery a “slippery slope” and admitted that he loved his wife just the way she was.

“You know, she looks great already, and that’s it. I mean… we’re not doing this again,” Alexei declared.

Loren has no regrets about going under the knife

Loren has received backlash for her decision to have cosmetic surgery, but despite the criticism, she doesn’t regret a thing.

In September, Loren told her Instagram followers that she considered her decision one that would “change our lives forever, for the better.”

Loren encouraged anyone else considering plastic surgery to go for it and not worry about what others may think or say.

“Whether you agree with MY decision or not, I made the best decision for ME and our family, with the support from my amazing husband and the help from the best doctor!” Loren wrote in the caption of her September 2024 Instagram post.

“I truly couldn’t be happier!! If you’re torn on doing something for YOU – go for it… do what makes YOU happy!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.