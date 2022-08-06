90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has a laugh when her fans mistakenly think she plugged an adult toy

Loren had a laugh when her followers thought she was selling adult toys. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans mistook a product that Loren Brovarnik was plugging for an adult toy and the matter had her “LOLing.”

Loren often shares snippets of her daily life with her loyal followers on social media.

Like many of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, Loren left her corporate job behind and uses her platform to earn some extra cash as a social media influencer.

A recent share to Loren’s Instagram Stories was intended as an innocent plug for a handheld mini fan to keep her cool while lounging poolside. However, her followers interpreted it much differently.

Loren shared a photo of herself catching some Florida rays as she relaxed by the pool and used the photo op as a chance to plug the mini fan, the perfect poolside accessory to help stay cool. The photo included a link to the fan, which Loren captioned, “When you need that vitamin d but it’s too damn hot!”

In a subsequent Story slide, Loren shared a screenshot of a DM from a fan who thought Loren was actually plugging an adult toy. One of Loren’s 1.4 million Instagram followers replied to her Story and wrote, “It looks like a dildo/vibrator… sorry… what on earth is that?”

Loren Brovarnik’s followers mistake mini fan for adult toy

Later in the DM, Loren’s follower realized what it was, writing, “Ouh, a fan…”

Loren added text over the Story slide which first read, “Getting a lot of these kind of messages,” before adding, “Guys I’m already pregnant. It’s a fan! A mini fan!”

Even more DMs piled up, and Loren took to her Stories once again to address them, noting that they made her laugh out loud.

Loren thanks 90 Day Fiance fans for putting her in a ‘better mood’

“I’m literally LOLing at all the messages I’m getting about my mini fan. You guys, I guess it’s true what they say… angle is everything. It’s a mini fan. It’s a GD mini fan!” she told her followers.

“I mean, your messages and your comments are just outrageous, but this is the energy I need,” Loren continued. “It’s definitely putting me in a better mood, so thank you for that.”

Loren’s improved mood comes on the heels of a less-than-stellar day she experienced earlier this week. A few days ago, Loren said she was having a bad day. Taking to Instagram, Loren got candid with her fans, admitting to struggling, and reminding them to engage in self-care, no matter how small the task, to help themselves feel better when they’re down.

Luckily for Loren, she has plenty of followers who helped put a smile back on her face.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.