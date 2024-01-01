90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik dishes on moving her family to Israel

Loren Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, have been talking about moving to Israel for months now.

In the couple’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers watched as they contemplated moving their growing family to the Middle East.

Alexei is a native of Israel, where all of his family members still reside, which is what prompted them to consider the big move.

Currently, the couple is living in Florida with their three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ari, and are only an hour away from Loren’s parents, Bryan and Marlene.

A move across the world would certainly prove a major shakeup for the Brovarnik family, not only because of the distance but also because of the current unrest in the area.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although a move to Israel is likely not something Loren and Alexei have on their immediate to-do list, it’s something they’ve been keeping in the back of their minds for some time now.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik opens up about moving to Israel

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A she titled “Saturdaze q&a,” Loren fielded some questions from her 1.4 million IG fans and followers.

One of Loren’s curious fans inquired about a potential future move to Israel, asking the 90 Day Fiance star, “Are you still planning to move to Israel at some point?”

Loren was obscure when asked about moving to Israel. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren shared her answer, along with a selfie of herself and Alex as they snapped a casual photo inside a coffee shop.

According to Loren, she and Alex aren’t deadset on any major moving decisions at the moment, so it looks as though their decision is still up in the air.

Her indistinct response read, “Ya never know.”

Loren defends posting about the conflict in Israel

Ever since news broke of the turmoil in Israel, Loren has remained diligent about sharing updates and footage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Some of Loren’s critics have accused her of sharing too much content regarding the topic, but she has vowed that she won’t back down from spreading awareness.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren fired back at her critics, telling them, “Some people messaging me saying I’m sharing too much.”

“There’s not enough footage to share!” she continued. “And I’ll continue to share! I stand with Israel!”

In the meantime, Loren and Alex seem to be content in their South Florida condo, but it looks as though one day they’re still open to uprooting their family and starting a life closer to Alex’s family.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.