News 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik calls out Chelsea Handler for mocking Tourette Syndrome

Loren attended one of Chelsea’s shows and didn’t appreciate her making assumptions about Tourette Syndrome. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram and ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik enjoyed Chelsea Handler’s show over the weekend, but she didn’t appreciate the comedienne’s jokes about Tourette Syndrome. Award-winning comedienne Chelsea is currently touring the country amid her Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated And Horny Tour.

Chelsea performed at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, over the weekend, near Loren’s home in Fort Lauderdale.

Loren shared on her Instagram Stories that she and some friends attended Chelsea’s show on Sunday, November 20.

Filming from inside a mall, Loren told her 1.4 million IG followers that Chelsea was “amazing” and “very good.” However, she wasn’t pleased with one of Chelsea’s bits.

“Except, I got a little — and I know she’s like a super kind of, what’s the word, like, I don’t even know — provocative, and I know she can be an offensive person, and I don’t get offended easily,” Loren began her video.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik ‘upset’ comedienne Chelsea Handler mocked Tourette Syndrome

Loren, who has Tourette Syndrome, noted that Chelsea’s mocking of the disability “upset” her a little bit. Apparently, Chelsea made fun of people with Tourette Syndrome who blurt out obscenities, a tic known as coprolalia.

Loren continued, “But she did make fun of Tourette Syndrome, and I got a little upset about that. And Chelsea, I love you, but as somebody who has Tourette Syndrome, [sic] not everybody curses like that; I just like to curse because I like to curse. Just throwing that out there. But you’re amazing.”

Loren was a good sport about the incident, and after stating her piece, showed her fans that she’s still a fan of Chelsea’s.

What is Tourette Syndrome?

According to the Tourette Association of America, Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder and is part of the spectrum of Tic Disorders characterized by vocal and motor tics.

There is no cure for the condition, and its causes remain unknown. Treatment aims to control patients’ tics when they become intrusive and/or interfere with their daily lives. Certain medications, Botox injections, and sometimes therapy can improve symptoms in patients who require it.

Loren admittedly tried to keep her Tourette Syndrome under wraps during her early seasons on 90 Day Fiance. However, after receiving an outpouring of support after going public with her diagnosis, she no longer hides her disorder and is a passionate advocate for TS.

There is a 50/50 chance that children will inherit TS from their parents. It’s unclear whether any of Loren’s kids – Shai, 2, Asher, 1, and Ariel, 2 months – were born with the neurological disorder.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.