90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shows off pre-baby body to wish Guillermo Rojer a happy birthday

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass paid homage to her husband Guillermo Rojer on his 24th birthday with a compilation video showing off her sensational pre-baby bikini body.

Kara and Guillermo made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 9. The couple is currently expecting their first child together and hasn’t let impending parenthood slow them down when it comes to celebrating each other.

Kara took to her Instagram Story on Friday, December 2 to wish her husband Guillermo a happy birthday.

The video compilation Reel began with a photo of the lovebirds posing for a selfie. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” read the text across the photo.

In the next slide, Kara and Guillermo posed from inside the helm of a boat. The footage continued, showing the photogenic couple posing for another couple’s selfie, this time from lounge chairs in the sun.

Guillermo sported a hat and sunglasses around his neck and went shirtless for the snap, while Kara rocked an emerald green bikini, holding a pineapple drink as she smiled for the camera.

The couple posed outside again, this time near the water, with Kara making a kissy face as Guillermo playfully stuck out his tongue.

Kara and Guillermo posed with their dog, Chiqui, on the beach for an adorable family photo. Kara sported her green bikini once again, adding a sheer coverup with a colorful pattern.

For a horseback ride excursion, Guillermo and Kara stopped to pose for a photo. Kara showed off her tanned and toned physique in a patterned bikini top and denim cut-off shorts in the pic.

Showcasing her toned midsection in the next slide, Kara sported a white, bandeau-top bikini as Guillermo sat behind her as they posed on the beach, surrounded by palm trees.

Kara and Guillermo announced the expected baby during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All

Kara and Guillermo are expecting their bundle of joy any day now. During the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All, they revealed they were expecting their first child in late November.

In October, Kara showed appreciation for Guillermo once again, this time doting on her husband ahead of welcoming their first child.

“I love this man so fiercely, it’s unreal,” Kara wrote in an Instagram post. “He’s going to be the best daddy.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.