90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shows off new look — See the stunning before and after

Kara Bass is sporting a new haircut, and the 90 Day Fiance star looks magnificent.

Kara has been known to switch up her look now and again, and after welcoming her and Guillermo Rojer’s first child in November, she was ready for another change.

The red-headed stunner documented her recent hair transformation in an Instagram Reel set to the song Party Party by yally.

Kara took her shoulder-grazing, layered locks to a chic bob, which hit just below her chin, and it suits her perfectly.

The camera captured the back of Kara’s hair as she sat in her stylist’s chair before revealing the transformation. Kara’s afterlook was gorgeous as she held baby Nicolas in her arms.

Along with a slew of hashtags about 90 Day Fiance and hair transformations, Kara captioned her Reel, “Before + After ✨ can we say STUNNING CUT. Thank you @brogendelaine.”

Kara Bass debuts stunning new hairstyle

In a subsequent Instagram post, Kara posed for several bathroom selfies, showing off a better look at her new hair transformation.

Kara donned head-to-toe black, including a long-sleeved black crop top with a feather boa hem and silky black pants. She held her phone in one hand to capture the snaps, which she captioned, “Post haircut, public bathroom photo session 📸”

Kara has experimented with different hair colors in the past. After going blonde last summer, Kara changed it up, swapping her lighter locks for her red hue, which she explained to her followers was easier to maintain.

Kara verified in the comments of her Reel that she’s a natural redhead when a couple of her followers asked about it. When one fan asked what color hair dye she uses, Kara responded, “it’s just my head. I’m sorry.”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“That’s your natural color?! Omg,” commented another fan, to which Kara responded, “yes!”

Kara worked in several different fields before appearing on 90 Day Fiance

Kara has proven herself to be quite the fashionista. Not only does she keep up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, but she’s also worked as a model.

While pregnant with Nicolas, Kara posed alongside a group of women for a stunning body-positive shot, as seen below.

Before appearing during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Kara also modeled swimwear. She repped brands such as Forever 21, GG Bikinis, and D.R.E.A.M. Clothing.

While living abroad in China, Kara also worked as an entertainer and has found success as a professional Latin dancer, singer, and balloon artist.

These days, Kara works as a licensed real estate agent in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she resides with Guillermo and Nicolas.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.