Kara looks stunning weeks after giving birth to her and Guillermo Rojer’s firstborn child. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

New mom Kara Bass of 90 Day Fiance fame showed off her sensational post-baby figure and fashion sense for a day with her family.

Kara proved that giving birth doesn’t mean giving up her sense of style.

Just two weeks after giving birth to her and Guillermo Rojer‘s first child, son Nicolas Antonio, the Virginia native posed for a selfie ahead of a family outing, and she looked incredible.

Donning a graphic tee and a light-washed denim jacket paired with an army green skirt, Kara snapped a full-length selfie before heading out.

Kara left her jacket unbuttoned, and her skirt featured a thigh-high slit accentuating her toned legs. She paired her ensemble with a pair of black leather booties and kept her accessories minimal, sporting her wedding ring, a delicate necklace, drop earrings, and a fire engine red manicure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The TLC star wore her shoulder-length hair in loose curls and parted in the center with braids on either side. Her makeup was flawless, featuring a lavender-hued eyeshadow, peachy blush, and a berry-colored lip.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Leona is stunning in post-baby selfie

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“Family outings,” read the caption on Kara’s snap.

On her Instagram Feed, Kara shared some new pics of herself and baby Nicolas. In the photos, Kara wore the same outfit, but she removed her jacket and partially lifted her shirt to make way for Nicolas to nurse.

Kara, Guillermo, and son Nicolas taking on ‘a lot of steep learning curves’

Kara sat with her legs crossed with a serious expression in the first photo and a smile in the second. In the caption, she explained that she, Guillermo, and Antonio have been adjusting to life as a family of three.

“All 3 of us have been taking on a lot of steep learning curves these past two weeks but I couldn’t be more proud to feel like Nicolas and I have really gotten quite good at nursing,” Kara wrote.

She added, “I have always heard women talk about how special it is but until he was in my arms I didn’t understand how truly magical it is. ✨”

News of Kara’s pregnancy first came to light during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All. Host Shaun Robinson revealed that for the first time in 90 Day Fiance franchise history, two couples on the stage were expecting babies. Kara and Guillermo announced they were expecting along with their castmates, Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes.

Former professional performer Kara works as a real estate agent in Virginia

In addition to filming for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, the new mama is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia, where she, Guillermo, and Nicolas reside.

Kara is part of the Keller Williams Charlottesville team. On her website, Kara explains why clients should work with her as their agent.

“When you work with me, you will receive a knowledgeable and professional real estate agent, a committed ally to negotiate on your behalf, the systems in place to streamline buying your home and the backing of a trusted company, Keller Williams Realty.”

The former balloon designer has also worked as a professional dancer and singer, and some of her performances are featured on her YouTube channel, Kara Bass.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.