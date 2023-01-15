90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is serving up ‘Baby Spice meets Courteney Cox’ for girls’ night try-on

Kara snaps an Instagram selfie from her car. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass channeled her inner 90s during a stylish try-on ahead of a girls’ night out.

Kara recently gave birth to her and her husband, Guillermo Rojer’s first child, a son named Nicolas Antonio.

Despite having her hands full with a newborn, Kara still takes time for self-care and recently did so as she got dressed up for a night out with her girlfriends.

Kara shared a Reel to her Instagram set to the 90s hit song, Wannabe, by the popular British girl group Spice Girls.

The Virginia native began her video in a casual outfit consisting of a graphic tee, black leggings, and white fuzzy slippers.

Kara transitioned into her nighttime look by swapping her leggings for a form-fitting silky midiskirt before holding up her top for the evening.

The TLC star opted for a black-and-white sweater with a zebra-like pattern that she tucked into her skirt. To finish off the black-and-white 90s vibe of her look, she added a pair of chunky black boots.

Kara kept her shoulder-length red hair down in loose waves and parted on the side, and opted to forgo accessories, allowing her outfit to steal the show.

“Serving Baby Spice meets Courtney Cox on Friends meets 2023 🙏🏼,” Kara captioned the video, followed by a slew of hashtags relating to the ’90s vibe of her outfit and 90 Day Fiance.

Kara is a licensed realtor, singer, dancer, and host

In addition to appearing on TLC’s hit show 90 Day Fiance during Season 9, Kara has also made a name for herself as a professional Latin dancer, singer, host, and real estate agent. In fact, her DirectMe page reflects her various talents, and she asks her fans, “Why do one thing when you can do it all?”

Kara also showcases her vocal and dancing talents on her YouTube page and runs an Instagram page dedicated to her real estate career, where she has shared her many positive reviews from past clients.

Kara is a licensed realtor out of Keller Williams’ Charlottesville, Virginia office. On her real estate IG, Kara tells her potential clients, “My name is Kara and I am a real estate agent servicing Charlottesville and the surrounding areas of Central Virginia. As a Charlottesville native, I am so proud to share my city with you. Whether a prospective buyer or seller, I can help navigate your real estate journey 🏡.”

Last year, she clapped back at critics who assumed that her job is an easy one. Acknowledging her career’s “amazing benefits,” Kara also pointed out that she has many different responsibilities as a realtor, including “CEO, manager, social media team, advertising team, transaction coordinator, HR, client advisor, budgeting department, admin, open house-host, chief negotiator, therapist (at times).”

“Idk who’s out here telling people this is easy but…” she added, noting how difficult her job can be.

In addition to her other business endeavors, Kara also offers personalized videos on Cameo for $40 and has received nothing but five-star reviews from her customers.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.