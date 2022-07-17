90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is feeling good as she ‘spices things up’ — see her new look

Kara changed up her look once again and shared it with her fans. Pic credit: TLC

Kara Bass decided to “spice things up” with a new look, which made the 90 Day Fiance newcomer feel good about herself.

Kara joined the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her Venezuelan-born fiance, Guillermo Rojer. The couple met while they were both living and working in the Dominican Republic – Guillermo was Kara’s server at a restaurant, they shared instant chemistry, and the rest is history, as they say.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Kara has gained an impressive following on social media, where she’s amassed 42.1K followers on Instagram.

Kara often updates her loyal fans, sharing pics and videos of her ever-changing looks, and she did just that with her latest Instagram share over the weekend.

“Spicing things up and feeling good ✨,” Kara captioned the video, along with a slew of hashtags related to 90 Day Fiance and hair highlights.

In the Reel, set to Feeling Good by Austin Millz, Kara sat in a salon chair with foils in her hair as she held one hand under her chin to strike a pose for the camera.

Kara Bass is ‘spicing things up’ with a new look

Next, the scene shifted after Kara looked down; when she came back up, she was seated in a car, showing off her new face-framing blonde highlights, a vibrant change from the red-hued color she typically wears. Kara’s makeup was on point, and along with her new blonde highlights, she proved why she had reason to feel good.

Kara’s followers loved her new look and took to the comments section to pay her plenty of compliments.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Kara’s latest look

Some of Kara’s followers were so impressed with her new look that they felt she looked like a living doll. One wrote, “You look like a Barbies 🥰.” Kara appreciated the comment and replied, “@bua.booboo that’s pretty great 🔥🔥 thank you!”

Another one of Kara’s fans compared her to another type of doll: “You look like a bratz doll! Soo pretty!”

“You’re ridiculously hot. Like come on. Save some slay for the rest of us 😂🔥,” joked another one of Kara’s admirers.

When Kara was asked if she had ever considered going blonde all-over, she had a witty response.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“Damn girl 🔥 have you ever been full blonde? It looks great 😊,” asked a fan. Kara quipped, “@raissaariel one time in 8th grade it wasn’t good 😅.”

Kara’s new look comes on the heels of a couple of other recent changes to her appearance. In May, Kara debuted long extensions, a drastic change from her typically short hair. However, as she’s shown her fans, she likes to change things up. So last month, Kara shared a before-and-after video of herself getting her extensions removed and returning to her signature bob hairstyle, telling her fans, “Times are changing.”

Kara has proved, once again, that she can pull off any hair color or length and look amazing.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.