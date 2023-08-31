90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata teases identity of ‘hall pass guy’ in latest selfie

Kalani Faagata accepting Asuelu Pulaa’s hall pass has left 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers with many questions.

At the top of the list of questions is whether Kalani and the “hall pass guy” are still together.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers were floored when Kalani revealed that her husband of nearly five years cheated on her with multiple women (supposedly contracted a yeast infection on his tongue as a result).

To ease some of his guilt about straying from their marriage, Asuelu offered Kalani a hall pass, and she accepted.

Asuelu’s hall pass meant that he would be okay with Kalani kissing another man, but Kalani floored viewers and her castmates when she disclosed that she not only accepted Asuelu’s offer, but she ended up having sex with the guy and catching feelings for him in the process.

Kalani’s confession has kept 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers dying to know whether she rekindled her romance with Asuelu or if she and “hall pass guy” have kept in contact since their heated fling.

Kalani Faagata’s ‘hall pass guy’ Dallas Nuez seemingly makes it into her profile pic

As Monsters and Critics reported previously, “hall pass guy” has a name, and it’s Dallas Nuez, a private security company employee from California.

So far, we’ve only been given a glimmer of Dallas’ identity, as Kalani has teased fans with photos of a tattooed man’s hand, which we presume belongs to Dallas.

So, a recent profile pic change-up by Kalani will certainly get tongues wagging since it appears that Dallas is pictured in it along with her.

The photo, seen below as shared by @mac.and.chisme on Instagram, shows Kalani snapping a car selfie while making a kissy face for the camera. A close look at the snap reveals a mystery bearded man wearing a black hat and sunglasses to her right.

In the second slide of the post, a photo of Dallas from the chest up was posted, showing him (or who we suspect to be him) smiling, wearing a black t-shirt with the word “SECURITY” emblazoned on it, which makes sense since he reportedly works for a private security company, as we mentioned.

In the comments section of the post, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers shared their opinions of Kalani’s rumored romance with Dallas.

As it turns out, quite a few of them feel that Kalani used her hall pass on a guy who looks like Asuelu.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers think Dallas resembles Asuelu Pulaa

“He looks like he can be [Asuelu’s] cousin,” wrote one such commenter, with another noting that the mystery man “Looks a bit like [Asuelu].”

The consensus seems to be that Kalani went after someone who strongly resembles her estranged husband, Asuelu. Pic credit: @mac.and.chisme/Instagram

“She def has a type,” commented another Instagram user.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Bro this girl got a type!”

Will Kalani and Asuelu work through their infidelity or go their separate ways?

There is still plenty to be worked out this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, as Kalani and Asuelu sort through their marital infidelity.

The last time we watched, Kalani agreed to block Dallas on her phone and even offered for Asuelu to click the “block” button himself.

Due to NDAs, we likely won’t find out the status of Kalani and Asuelu’s estranged marriage or her relationship with Dallas until this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort ends. However, we’re having fun playing detective.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.