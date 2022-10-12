90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell celebrates wife Miona Bell’s ‘amazing journey’ after one year in the U.S.

Jibri encouraged his fans to congratulate his wife, Miona, on being in the U.S. for a year. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell has been in the U.S. for an entire year, and her husband, Jibri Bell, wanted their fans to celebrate it.

Jibri and Miona were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 9 of the flagship series.

Miona, a native of Serbia, moved to America on a K-1 visa, where she and Jibri lived briefly with his parents in South Dakota.

They’ve since married and are living their best lives in warm and sunny Palm Springs, California.

Jibri has proven himself to be his wife Miona’s number-one supporter, often praising her and encouraging her with positive affirmations.

Recently, that was the case when Jibri took to Instagram to celebrate one year since Miona has been living in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell congratulates wife Miona Bell on one year in the U.S.

Set to the song My Home by The Change, Jibri shared a Reel which he captioned, “@mionabell has been in the USA for 1 year!!! 🥰 🤠 yeeeehawwwww!!! What an amazing journey it has been!!! Drop Mimi some hearts and congratulate her In the comments! 🥰💕.”

Jibri’s video included a montage of photos of himself and Miona from their wedding day and lyrics from the song captioned the pics, which read, “My home has beautiful eyes, the cutest nose, the prettiest smile.”

Miona Bell’s life in the U.S.

Since Miona arrived in the U.S., she’s had much success in her marriage to Jibri and her professional life.

As a former makeup artist in Serbia, Miona has tapped into her love of all things beauty and fashion. She launched her signature ponytail line earlier this year, Miona Beauty, which she often advertises on Instagram, much to the delight of her growing following on the social media platform.

Never one to shy away from expressing herself through fashion, Miona recently came under fire by critics who felt she showed too much skin in a recent bikini post in which she posed poolside in a lingerie set for some sultry snaps.

To clap back at the haters who told her to cover up, Miona then shared another daring photo, this time clad in a cheeky, barely-there string bikini to celebrate “real bodies” and told her critics of her choice to pose in skimpy lingerie, “I’m not sorry for it.”

