90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda says she’s done posting in a bikini after receiving ‘hate messages’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jasmine Pineda isn’t one to shy away from sharing bikini pics, but after critics sent her “hate messages,” she might be finished.

Jasmine takes pride in the work she puts into her body, between adhering to a strict vegan diet and being diligent about her workout routine.

Jasmine Pineda works out on her balcony in a thong bikini

Recently, Jasmine shared video footage of herself working out while wearing a cheeky thong bikini on the balcony of her condo in Panama, overlooking the water.

The video, set to Demi Lovato’s Cool for the Summer, showed Jasmine wearing ankle weights and holding a free weight with one arm as she dipped up and down while performing single-leg Romanian deadlifts.

In the next slide of her Instagram Stories, Jasmine shared a message with her followers after receiving an onslaught of DMs from critics bashing her for working out in a bikini.

Jasmine told her followers she’ll no longer be sporting bikinis after being called offensive names by her haters.

90 Day Fiance alum says she’s been called names in ‘hate messages’ from critics

“I’m living by the beach. I will obviously wear bikinis, and Panama is hot,” Jasmine wrote before divulging that her haters have even stooped as low as calling her derogatory names for her outfit choices.

“So many hate messages calling from a w***e to worst,” Jasmine continued. “I won’t post anything in a bikini. People are so mean 😭.”

In the next slide, Jasmine infused some positivity into the situation when she used the quote, “Be Like A Pineapple: Stand Tall Wear a Crown and Be Sweet On the Inside.” Jasmine wore a long-sleeved, pink button-down shirt paired with distressed denim shorts and wore her hair down and parted in the middle for the snap as she held a pineapple with one hand, popping the other hand on her hip.

Jasmine considers herself a mental health advocate, as she touts on her Instagram. She is also open with her fans regarding her own mental health.

In March, the 34-year-old former American Literature teacher opened up to her followers about her anxiety, telling them, “I try to take one day at a time. When you struggle with your mental health, daily/common situations trigger some negative feelings.”

Jasmine recently revealed that she suffered a panic attack while spending time with her kids and family, who were left waiting in a restaurant until her panic attack subsided.

Despite the backlash she receives online, Jasmine tries to keep a positive attitude and let the criticism roll off her back, so whether or not she’s truly done wearing bikinis is yet to be seen.

