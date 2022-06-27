90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel denied retrial

Geoffrey Paschel’s motion for a retrial has been denied. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison when he was convicted in February 2022, after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.

After his conviction, Geoffrey filed a motion for a retrial and was seen in court on June 24 to attend a hearing on the matter. It was initially scheduled for April but was delayed.

Geoffrey’s legal team filed the motion for a retrial as he ardently maintained his innocence throughout his trial and after.

Geoffrey Paschel is currently serving 18 years in prison

At Friday’s hearing, Geoffrey had his motion for a retrial denied, and his team was given 30 days to appeal. This blow to Geoffrey’s appeal comes after he was sentenced to 18 years without the chance of parole. He had the motion filed only four days after his sentencing in February.

The incident in question occurred in June 2019 between Geoffrey and his ex-fiance, Kristen Wilson, in his home city of Knoxville, Tennessee. Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Wilson’s home, where she claimed Geoffrey grabbed her by the neck, slammed her head against a wall several times, and then threw her to the ground.

In his defense, Geoffrey claimed that the injuries were self-inflicted by Wilson and that both were intoxicated at the time of the dispute. Geoffrey suggested that several of his exes conspired to take aim at him and obtain full custody of the children they share with him, and this alleged incident was part of that plan.

Geoffrey’s case made headlines only weeks before his season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days began to air on TLC. He also confirmed that his legal issues were why he was absent from the reunion and was furious with the network for removing his story from the tell all.

Geoffrey and Varya are still together despite being incarcerated

Before Geoffrey’s case went to trial, Varya Malina moved to Tennessee to be with her new fiance, despite a few bumps in the road. After his return from Russia, Geoffrey had started dating a friend, Mary Wallace, but Varya came to the states to claim her man, and they have been together since. Varya has supported Geoffrey through his trial and maintains he is innocent.

Varya continues to live in Geoffrey’s home and is present on social media, posting about their struggles. She recently visited him and documented her experience on Instagram. Varya said, “The first visitation was so emotionally exhausting, but it was worth every minute nevertheless.” She also revealed she would go for a second visit the next day.

She has also posted that she works as a nanny and makes good money.

