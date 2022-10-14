90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly shares her favorite and least favorite things about reality TV

Emily shared her favorite and least favorite things about appearing on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly opened up about her favorite and least favorite things about appearing on reality TV and what she would change about her time on the show.

Emily and her husband Kobe Blaise were introduced to viewers during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Since appearing on the show, Emily has amassed 136,000 followers on Instagram where she often shares snippets of her personal life.

Recently, Emily answered questions from some curious fans and revealed her regrets about appearing on the hit TLC show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Emily told her followers in a question box, “Talk to me,” and they obliged.

To open the conversation, one of Emily’s followers asked the TLC star, “What was your favourite and least favourite thing about being on TV?”

Emily included a behind-the-scenes shot of TLC’s film crews inside her parents’ home which she, Kobe, and their kids Koban and Scarlett share with them.

According to Emily, her favorite part of being on 90 Day Fiance was the relationships she built with the crew that have carried over since filming has ended. She told her fans, “I loved every crew member we had and to this day I still talk to alot of them.”

Pic credit: @emm_babbyy/Instagram

When it comes to Emily’s least favorite thing about being a reality TV star, she admitted, “The hate. Lol I’m a very chill and likable person but People can be so mean. I’m used to it now but at first It was hard to deal with.”

Emily reveals what she would change about her time on 90 Day Fiance

Another one of Emily’s IG followers was curious to know what she would change about her time on 90 Day Fiance.

According to Emily, she says, “Probably my attitude.”

Emily caught flak from 90 Day Fiance viewers for her treatment of Kobe. When Kobe arrived in the U.S. for the first time, rather than introduce her to their son Koban, she wanted to share a night alone, which didn’t sit well with viewers.

Viewers slammed Emily once again after she went through Kobe’s iPad without his knowledge and again when they felt that she overshared at the Tell All regarding her and Kobe’s sex life.

Since their time on the show, Emily and Kobe have joined the cast of Pillow Talk, where they provide commentary while watching other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise during previous episodes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.