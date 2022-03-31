90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva started an OnlyFans — Here is what we know about it

Darcey Silva started creating OnlyFans content and has promoted it on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is the latest 90 Day Fiance cast member to join the adult platform OnlyFans, and she has been promoting it on social media.

Darcey used two highly filtered selfies in her Instagram stories to draw attention to her new endeavor.

The 47-year-old mother of two teenagers put a subscription price of $19.99 a month to view her content where she gives a glimpse into her life off-camera.

As for what she shows on her OnlyFans, there’s no nudity. She has mostly flirtatious pictures showing off her cleavage and “snatched” body, which are heavily filtered.

Outside of her 90 Day Fiance and fashion label roles, Darcey’s latest business endeavor has been her OnlyFans.

She charges almost $20 for content that is mostly available on her Instagram page.

Her bio on OnlyFans described her as a “Tv personality, celebrity and co founder of fashion brand Hof11. Welcome to my life behind the scenes.”

So far, Darcey has 28 posts, none of which show any nudity. She mostly posts selfie videos of the sort she posts to Instagram.

She has been promoting her OnlyFans by way of edited selfies on her Instagram stories where she dropped the link and invited fans to “Be a part of Darcey’s world!”

Whether Darcey will continue to promote her OnlyFans on social media is up in the air, but she tends to promote all her ventures on Instagram so it’s possible fans will keep seeing links.

Many 90 Day Fiance stars have been on OnlyFans

Whether they were on OnlyFans in the past, currently promote content, or have moved on from it, many 90 Day stars have opted to be on the platform for income.

From Kalani Faagata’s sister Kohlini to Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, a wide range of 90 Day cast members have been drawn to the adult site.

Several stars like Colt Johnson, Elizabeth Potthast, and Avery Warner have had their content leaked and gossiped about online to the point where they backed off from the site.

Stephanie Matto started on OnlyFans and has since created her own platform. To that end, she has become a millionaire by selling her farts in a jar.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.