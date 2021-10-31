90 Day Fiance – Star Crossed: Ellie is a Capricorn, maybe that’s all we need to know

90 Day Fiance’s Ellie and Victor’s differences are becoming apparent. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ellie Rose and Victor McLean seem to have a lot of differences, but is their astrology another one? We say yes.

Ellie the order loving Capricorn

Capricorn is an Earth sign, so they are very grounded and practical. They are known to be very good with finances if a little tight-fisted. So the shopping scene where Ellie balks at the $150 drill Victor has picked out, makes perfect sense. Not that she isn’t validated, she’s dropped a lot of cash into this little project without seeing a whole lot of return on her investment. But it is very Capricorn of her to be careful with a budget and successful in her business.

As a Capricorn Ellie likes a lot of structure, rules, and boundaries, they love feeling like they have a sense of control. It makes for a great boss and it’s no wonder her pizza business is booming. Capricorns are very grounded, and centered, if anything they can be too rigid and have a difficult time bending.

They also aren’t the first ones to forgive or forget, which means while it might be on hold for the moment, we have not heard the end of Victor’s infidelity. Ellie will struggle to find a structured answer from Victor, which he is not going to be able to give, and they will go round and round. The only answer he has given so far was that he “didn’t mean a lot of the things he said” to the other woman. Umm..ok. So are you calling yourself a liar? We are confused. Regardless that answer did not make anyone feel better, not the fans who called Victor’s response a red flag, and certainly not order loving Capricorn Ellie.

But Capricorns are very loyal and determined. And generally, when they let someone in, they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. So while she might not be happy with his answers, she will most likely stick by Victor’s side as we’ve seen.

Capricorns also like to have things they can depend on so it most likely won’t’ be long until Ellie is asking for marriage with Victor, as Capricorns love contracts that provide rules and boundaries. They can be very traditional so a traditional marriage would suit them just fine.

The fact Ellie was willing to up and sell everything is very un-Capricorn of her but the things we do for love, right? But without the structure, she so craves, and now with the plan she made pulled out from under her, Ellie will be struggling to find order in all this chaos. Will she be successful?

Victor’s actual birthday is unknown

Even when asked point-blank to share his birthday, Victor has refused. Is he hiding something else? Is he older than we think? Younger? Does he not know his birthday? Obviously, we have questions but for now, Victor isn’t answering them. But we feel pretty confident he is no Capricorn. We would be willing to bet he’s a Libra. His peace-loving, breezy, carefree nature has Libra written all over it.

But while we may not know his actual birthday we do know Victor’s traits. Laid back, artistic, and carefree. He seems to brush over conflict and take the path of least resistance. He appears very close with his family and is loyal to his home and island. Once again, we are feeling the Libra vibes here. Which if true, isn’t a total loss, as Libra’s and Capricorns can complement each other. They can also clash. It just depends on which side of the spectrum both signs are on. While Capricorn can provide the base and Libras add the artistic flourish, there is a chance that a Libra can be too free, and a Capricorn too logical and they just won’t see eye to eye.

Victor and Ellie’s coupling

But regardless of what his actual sign is, Victor’s demeanor is clearly at odds with Ellie’s Capricorn nature. Victor comes across as very laid back and carefree, two words that are not generally in a Capricorn vocabulary. He seems very loose with money (especially when it isn’t his) and seems very go with the flow. Total opposite of a Capricorn.

But not to say they are a total loss, Capricorn is the sign of the sea-goat. In case you are wondering what on Earth that is, it is a mythological creature that is half goat, half fish. Obviously. The symbol represents half Earth, half water, which means that while Capricorns are very grounded they also have the water aspects of sensitivity and creativity. Which are probably the things that are drawing Ellie to free-spirited, artistic Victor. The two share a common bond in these aspects even though Ellie’s Earth aspects are rebelling against him. Capricorns can struggle to balance the two energies and 9 times out of 10 the Earth energy will win out.

Meaning if Victor doesn’t kick it into high gear soon, then Ellie’s patience and cash flow, may run out sooner rather than later.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.