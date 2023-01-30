90 Day Fiance star ‘checks in on’ Loren Brovarnik amid mom guilt — see the sweet message

Even bubbly personalities like 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik need to be checked in on and given some love.

Such was the case recently when another star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise checked in on Loren, and as it turned out, it came just when she needed it.

Over the weekend, Loren shared a screenshot of a message between herself and a friend in her Instagram Stories.

The message was from Elizabeth Potthast, who wrote to Loren, asking her, “How are you mama??”

Loren replied, noting that she was “hanging in there. Barely,” before asking Elizabeth how she was doing.

Elizabeth replied, telling Loren that she “sensed something was wrong,” and told her she was there for her and hoped she was okay.

Loren Brovarnik receives sweet message from fellow 90 Day Fiance star

Loren acknowledged that she’s been feeling overwhelmed recently and elaborated on why.

Loren noted that she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, enjoyed their recent kid-free getaway to Mexico but felt some mom guilt due to not being as “strict” with her regime lately.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“And yesterday I saw Shai and Asher and Ari all sitting next to each other and I lost it,” Loren continued. “Like sudden mom guilt came out of f***ing nowhere…”

Loren added a caption to the screenshot, telling her followers, “Sometimes there’s more behind the smile. Sometimes you just sense it. Sometimes you just need to check in on your friends and trust your gut.”

“A reminder to check in on someone and show them some love,” Loren added.

Loren is transparent with her fans about her mental health

Loren is open with her fans and followers when it comes to the state of her mental health. She admitted that her postpartum depression following her daughter, Ariel, was 10 times harder the third time around.

Not only has she been transparent about her mental health, but Loren has inspired her fans with her body-positive messages, especially after recently giving birth.

Loren recently shared an unfiltered mirror selfie, noting that she was “feeling herself” and hadn’t felt that good in a long time.

Loren has a lot on her plate these days, between raising three kids under 3, being a busy momfluencer on social media, and recently filming for Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

This season on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers watch as Loren feuds with her parents, Marlene and Bryan. Her parents feel as though her and Alexei’s idea to move their family to Israel isn’t wise, and it’s caused a lot of tension among them.

There’s been so much tension, in fact, that viewers learned Loren isn’t speaking to her parents. The latest episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days saw Loren reach out to her parents for babysitting help while she attended Hebrew school, but they refused, as well as her sister.

Previews for next week’s episode show that things aren’t getting better either – Loren is shocked to discover that her mom RSVP’d “no” to her baby shower. Viewers will have to tune in next week to find out how it all unfolds.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.