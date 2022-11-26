90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez mocks wife Shaeeda Sween’s driving skills in hilarious video

Shaeeda’s driving frightens her husband, Bilal. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez had some fun mocking his wife Shaeeda Sween’s driving skills, and she proved what a good sport she is.

As 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers saw this season, Shaeeda’s driving puts her husband Bilal over the edge.

When Bilal took Shaeeda to practice driving, he was shocked when she removed her shoes before getting behind the wheel. He also felt that she came too close to hitting a rock, got perturbed that she didn’t use her backup camera, and even put his hands over hers on the wheel at one point.

Recently, the couple had some fun playing off the scene in a lighthearted Reel that both shared on their respective Instagram Feeds.

The video was set to the tune Eye of the Tiger from the famous Rocky movie franchise. As Shaeeda entered the car, she immediately removed her shoes, causing Bilal to give her a look of fear. Shaeeda mouthed the word, “What?” as she threw up her hands, clearly not understanding Bilal’s apprehension.

Before they took off, Bilal reached below his seat, grabbed a life jacket vest, and buckled it up before grabbing the handle above his window, again making an expression of fear. Shaeeda moved her driver’s seat as close as possible to the steering wheel, again prompting Bilal to express his panic.

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez mock Shaeeda’s driving skills in hilarious video

Next, Bilal, a former firefighter, was shown donning a firefighter’s helmet before he kissed the Quran, looking upwards and pretending to pray.

The post was well received, with over 21,000 Likes. Many of Bilal and Shaeeda’s followers took to the comments section, where they appreciated the humor and Bilal and Shaeeda’s ability to have fun together.

90 Day Fiance castmate appreciates Bilal and Shaeeda’s senses of humor

Bilal commented, “She said I get scared whenever she gets behind the wheel… I’m just being safe 🤷🏾‍♂️🤪🤣.”

Another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Robert Springs, wrote, “Damn you got my guy all mixed up Water fire😂😂😂 You pull that Seat up like a Granny too😂😂.” Bilal jokingly responded, “hahaha they say life jackets save lives 😂😂.”

Pic credit: @bilalhazziez/Instagram

This season on Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda’s storyline has focused on their disagreement over starting a family. As she approaches 40 years old, Shaeeda is desperate to have a baby soon, while Bilal, who already shares two children with his ex-wife, is in no rush.

With all of the bickering the couple displays on the show, Bilal and Shaeeda proved to 90 Day Fiance fans they can have fun with each other too.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.