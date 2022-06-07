90 Day Fiance star Andrei Castravet goes shirtless with oversized glasses

Andrei Castravet wore oversized glasses and no shirt for a post shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni and hunk Andrei Castravet showed both his sexy and silly side in a shirtless photo he shared wearing oversize glasses.

The Moldovan husband of Elizabeth Castravet has had a significant glow-up since viewers first saw him on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, and he often makes 90 Day fans swoon these days.

Andrei is a devoted husband and father who likes to go shirtless when he gets the chance. Through his Instagram account, 90 Day fans can also learn about Andrei’s playful and not-so-serious side. Both of these points about him were on full display in his story post.

While Andrei has a large fanbase who find him sexy, he has just as many haters due to his opinionated and sometimes inflammatory behavior within the 90 Day franchise.

Andrei Castravet went shirtless for a silly picture with oversized glasses

Andrei used his Instagram stories to share a video where he was shirtless in his house while trying on what may have been Elizabeth’s oversized glasses.

The photo showed off Andrei’s humorous side, which viewers have not gotten to see too often on the show.

Andrei tried to look serious in the clear framed blacked-rimmed glasses that covered his entire eye area all the way above his eyebrows.

Andrei’s gold jewelry and chest hair were also apparent in the video.

Andrei Castravet has a funny flex on social media. Pic credit: @andrei19861/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child together

Elizabeth and Andrei announced through Elizabeth’s Instagram in late March 2022 that they were expecting their second child together. Their cute reveal came from a family photo on the beach, where Elizabeth’s growing belly was the focal point.

Since then, Elizabeth has shared details of her doctor’s visits with 90 Day Fiance and has been proud to show the progress of her baby bump.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars that are pregnant right now include Olga Koshimbetova, Juliana Custodio, Loren Brovarnik, and Deavan Clegg. Before the 90 Days star, Ash Naeck is also expecting with his girlfriend.

90 Day Fiance fans have a lot to look forward to this year with baby news, and the stars love sharing their experiences on social media.

