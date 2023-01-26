90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva wears belly-baring top to visit weight loss specialist

Is Stacey Silva kicking off 2023 with another cosmetic procedure? By the looks of things, this could very well be the case.

Stacey was casually dressed for a recent doctor’s visit, wearing a gray, cropped hoodie sweater with long sleeves and a loose fit. She also added a black crop top that peeked out from underneath.

She paired that with distressed jeans and fur-lined platform Uggs and added her fancy Birkin bag. Stacey also had her blonde hair styled in a high ponytail.

The Darcey & Stacey star shared photos from her visit to see weight loss specialist Dr. Steven Batash— the same doctor that had her sister Darcey Silva looking snatched after a recent procedure.

The photos posted on Stacey’s Instagram Story showed her having a bit of fun with the doctor, seemingly dancing, while someone captured the moment.

“BEST DOCTOR WITH THE MOST AMAZING ENERGY ❤️❤️,” wrote Stacey in the post, later adding, “SUCH A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE @STEVENBATASHMD.”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Is Stacey Silva ready to get snatched like her sister Darcey?

A few weeks ago, Darcey raved about feeling slim and snatched after a cosmetic procedure done by Dr. Batash, and now it seems Stacey is ready to do the same. However, if that’s the case, we’ll find out soon enough.

Stacey did not reveal the purpose of her recent visit to the Miami weight loss specialist, but her husband, Florian Sukaj, also tagged along.

Another post on Stacey’s Instagram Story showed her and Florian posing with Dr. Batash.

The Albanian native was casually dressed in ripped jeans paired with a pink t-shirt and white sneakers.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva promotes Elite Health Center

The Darcey & Stacey stars have both been taking steps to lose weight, and the Elite Health Center in New Jersey has been helping the twins with that.

Stacey promoted the company to her 634k Instagram followers and exclaimed excitement after kicking off her weight loss journey with them.

“Hi!!! Darcey and I are loving this weight loss program by @elitehealthcenternj We just began our new weight loss programs and journeys with @elitehealthcenternj ❤️ wrote Stacey. “They have the best products and have the key to helping us shed some extra LB’s.”

Darcey & Stacey Season 4 is now airing

The new season of Darcey & Stacey kicked off a few days ago, so we’ll see more of the twins for the next few months.

The TLC stars celebrate the occasion at a hot spot in Miami with their closest friends, and they got glam in shimmery outfits to watch the premiere. Viewers can expect a lot of drama this season as Darcey is once again single and ready to mingle.

After her last failed engagement to Georgi Rusev, the mom-of-two has employed the services of a professional matchmaker.

It will be interesting to see if, by the end of the season, Darcey will have a new man in her life. Either way, it will be entertaining to see her navigate life as a single woman again with her sister Stacey rooting her on.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.