90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva shows off tiny waist in crop top and sparkly pants

90 Day Fiance alum Stacey Silva shimmers in sequins. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva must have stolen the show at whatever event she showed up for last night because her outfit was certainly a head-turning one.

The Darcey & Stacey star shimmered in a two-piece sequins outfit paired with a crop top that showed off her tiny waist.

She wore the plunging white top with a silver sequined jacket that fitted loosely on her body and was worn open to showcase her toned abs.

She paired that with matching high-waist pants and silver platform heels that were mostly hidden under the long pants.

Continuing with the shimmery trend, The TLC personality added a silver sequined handbag that complemented the ensemble.

Stacey styled her blonde hair in a neat ponytail with the ends touching her shoulders, and she sported minimal jewelry, including a delicate silver necklace.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey posted the photo on her Instagram Story as she strutted down a grande hallway with intricate architecture and painted ceilings.

Stacey stood in the large space with one leg in front of the other and one hand holding her bag as she smiled for the photo.

The space’s interior looked just as glamorous as Stacey’s outfit, although she didn’t tag the location in her post.

Meanwhile, there was no sign of Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, in the photo, but he might have been behind the camera.

As for her twin sister, Darcey Silva, it seems she didn’t tag along with Stacey for the glamorous night out either, which is quite unusual. Stacey is usually with Florian or Darcey, so it’s highly unlikely that neither of them was with her for the fancy outing.

The sisters recently spent New Year’s Eve together, with Darcey showing off her toned abs in a shimmery crop top and leather mini skirt.

Now the pair is gearing up for the premier of a new season of Darcey & Stacey, and we can’t wait to see what they’ve been up to since Season 3 wrapped filming.

Stacey Silva promotes Flat Tummy

The Darcey & Stacey star keeps her body snatched because she’s a big fan of going under the knife and has admittedly undergone several plastic surgery procedures.

When Stacey is not getting a little nip and tuck, she keeps her tiny waist in check thanks to Flat Tummy Co.

In 2022, she endorsed their ACV gummies in an advertisement for the company after using the product.

“#ad Finished up my @flattummyco ACV gummies just in time for their New Year New Tummy Sale! So excited to get a few more bottles today!” wrote Stacey. “I’ve even decided to try out a few of their other products because they offer 30 % off SALE at the moment!”

Stacey showcased her toned abs while holding a bottle of the Flat Tummy gummies and encouraged her followers to follow suit and make a purchase.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.