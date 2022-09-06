90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva shows off curves in plunging swimwear

Stacey Silva shows off her curves in a plunging swimsuit. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva recently showed off her beach body in a plunging black swimsuit as she continues to relax and enjoy herself after a busy weekend.

Stacey and her sister Darcey Silva have a lot to celebrate after pulling off a successful launch for their clothing brand House of Eleven.

The twins held an event in Miami to celebrate their latest collaboration with Impossible Kicks, and after their hard work, it was time to have some fun.

The Darcey & Stacey stars spent some time at the beach, and later in the evening, they took off on a sunset cruise with friends.

Stacey shared some of her favorite moments from the eventful weekend, which included her relaxing on the beach in oversized sunglasses and a long beach dress before setting sail.

The 47-year-old made it a date night with her husband, Florian Sukaj, as they enjoyed some PDA-filled moments on the yacht.

The Darcey & Stacey star shared photos on her Instagram Story as she enjoyed some time at the pool in a flashy swimsuit.

Stacey shared a close-up of her extra large lips as she rocked a pair of dark oversized sunglasses with her hair in a messy bun. Known for always keeping it glam, she also wore large hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

The TLC personality opted for a black swimsuit with a high cut at the bottom and a plunging neckline. The stylish swimwear featured gold details on the straps around the neck and on the tie-strings wrapped around the waist.

Meanwhile, Stacey swapped out her sunglasses once she got inside the pool opting for one with a large square frame.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

The Silva twins are at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, and guess who else shared a post from that location? Darcey’s ex-fiance Georgi Rusev.

Is Darcey Silva seeing Georgi Rusev again?

Darcey and her now ex-fiance Georgi Rusev had a messy split in Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, but now we’re wondering if they’ve rekindled their romance.

Stacey shared her location in her poolside photo, and Georgi posted a video on his Instagram Story also at the pool, and he tagged the same location.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv@georgirusev.tv/Instagram

This wouldn’t be the first time that the couple has split and then reconciled. However, we haven’t really seen them out and about since their last split.

We have seen Georgi working with the twins since the breakup. He worked with them on a campaign photoshoot for their brand.

As for whether Darcey and Georgi have rekindled their romance, if that is indeed the case, they will no doubt save that revelation for the new season.

Do you think Darcey and Georgi are back together?

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.