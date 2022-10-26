90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva shares unfiltered post in all-black outfit

Stacey Silva gets backlash despite posting an unfiltered video. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

It’s a rare occasion when Stacey Silva shares a post on social media that isn’t heavily filtered, but she recently did just that.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video showing off her stylish all-black outfit, and it seemed to be filter-free.

Stacey was lounging on a white couch in the clip, and she scanned the camera down her body, giving us a proper view of her ensemble.

She wore a black bodysuit with a high neck and strappy details along the neckline, paired with matching black cargo pants and black platform boots.

As usual, she added a bit of bling with silver accessories and showed off her shimmery nail design.

Stacey ran her hands through her long blonde hair, which she wore parted in the middle with loose waves.

The TLC personality sported minimal makeup, at least by her standards, with bold lashes, nude-lined lips, and rosy cheeks.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva shares unfiltered post

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the video on Instagram as she relaxed on the large couch in her fashionable outfit. Stacey kept her caption short and sweet by adding the emojis, “❤️😘” and that was it.

Not surprisingly though, the 48-year-old got a lot of comments about her appearance after posting the video.

In scanning the post, the comments were not as mean as they can sometimes be as most people kept the focus on Stacey’s outfit and noted how much they loved her boots. However, there were still some nasty comments in the mix.

While the video did not indicate that Stacey was using a filter she still got called out on that as well.

“if you had all that surgery why use a filter?,” questioned one Instagram user.

“Your filters are making you cross eyed 😂,” said someone else laughingly.

Another commenter bluntly stated, “Quit using filters!”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Stacey Silva

The 90 Day Fiance star might have opted to leave off the filter in her recent post, but people assumed she was using one anyway. Furthermore, some critics went in on Stacey over her appearance–something that has become a constant for her and her twin sister Darcey Silva.

“I think her lashes are weighing her down lol,” wrote one commenter.

“Distorted sense of beauty! Gone to far…” added someone else.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

One person said, “Dont even recognize her anymore, used to be a beautiful woman, just too much.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.