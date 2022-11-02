90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva sculpts her waist and shows off dramatic lashes

Stacey Silva showed off her personal care day of getting sculpted and getting eyelashes. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva, the twin sister of 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva is known, along with Darcey, to be big advocates of both cosmetic procedures and eyelashes.

Yesterday, Stacey had a big day with both.

The 48-year-old mom of two shared a clip of herself getting sculpted at a medspa before she hit up her Connecticut eyelash technician and got an extremely dramatic pair of long lashes.

In her medspa post, Stacey captured herself from an angle above her head to show off her stomach getting sculpted. She tagged the cosmetic clinic as well.

In her eyelash post, she shouted out her lash technician and smiled in a filtered snap where her dark and fluffy eyelashes rested very noticeably on her lash line.

Stacey has been known to get some very dramatic eyelashes in the past, but these might be her heaviest yet.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have had a lot of work done

A few weeks ago, both Darcey and Stacey showed themselves getting the same sculpting procedure in Connecticut. At the time, neither mentioned how often they got the sculpting done.

In any case, the Silva twins are no strangers to the cosmetic enhancement world and are known to get all the same work done to look alike.

On Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the two women traveled to Turkey, where their teeth were first epically filed down into points to get veneers put on.

Next, they went to a different part of Turkey, where they underwent Barbie makeovers, among other things. They ended up having breast augmentations, lip lifts, fox eyes, cheek lifts, Barbie noses, and 360 lipo.

The twins are not shy about letting fans on Instagram know when they go in for any sort of treatment or procedure and proudly show off and promote the places they go and the work they have done.

Will Darcey & Stacey return for a fourth season?

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey wrapped up in March 2022, and there has been no word yet on whether the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff will be renewed.

Stacey is still with her husband, Florian Sukaj, and Darcey has had an on-and-off-again relationship with Georgi Rusev, which seems like she’s maintained off-camera.

Regardless of the status of the twins’ relationships, Darcey & Stacey also became about most of the Silva family.

Fans of Darcey & Stacey should stay tuned to find out if news of a show renewal will drop in the near future.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.