90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva marries Florian Sukaj in second wedding with family and friends

Stacey Silva marries Florian Sukaj for a second time. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva and her husband, Florian Sukaj, got married again this past Thursday in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 40 of their closest friends and family, including Stacey’s twin sister Darcey Silva.

The 90 Day Fiance couple tied the knot at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

This marks the second time for the pair who initially said their “I Do’s” back in April 2020 during the heights of the pandemic.

However, since then, Stacey has had her mind set on her dream wedding, and she finally got that with her recent nuptials.

The new bride opened up about her special day to People and noted, “This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for.”

“We’ve been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We’re here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it’s breathtaking,” she added.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are married again

The 90 Day Fiance stars pulled off their dream wedding with the help of wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler who was tasked with pulling off a “modern, chic” event.

Danielle told People that Stacey wanted an all-white vibe at her wedding, so they incorporated “gorgeous white florals in the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception.”

“She really wanted it to feel intimate and special, so they could share their marriage, finally, with their closest friends and family,” added Danielle.

As for the wedding dress, Stacey said her custom gown was courtesy of Albanian-American designer Katerina Bocci.

“Her dresses are very haute couture,” said the 48-year-old. “She just made my dream dress come true. It’s the most beautiful, spectacular dress I ever, ever could have ever dreamed of.”

Stacey’s twin Darcey was also a part of the wedding, taking on the role of maid of honor in a pale pink gown with bedazzled details and a thigh-high slit. Darcey’s two daughters, Aniko and Aspen, were also bridesmaids.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva is ready for her honeymoon

Stacey Silva is overjoyed after finally getting her dream wedding, especially since their family and friends were absent the first time around.

“It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown…” said the 90 Day Fiance star of her first wedding. “We’ll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we’ve always wanted a dream wedding.”

Now the 90 Day Fiance star and her Albanian beau are “happier than ever.”

The next step for Stacey and Florian is a honeymoon “somewhere tropical and beautiful.”

The full details of the couple’s wedding will play out in the upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 2023 on TLC.