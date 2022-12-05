90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva in plunging corset enjoys night out with Florian Sukaj

Stacey Silva was stylish during a recent night out. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva is proving that her marriage to Florian Sukaj is still growing strong as the couple enjoyed a flirty night out.

The Darcey & Stacey star posted photos on social media while at Wet Miami, and despite the dimly lit atmosphere, we caught a glimpse of her stylish outfit.

Stacey rocked a black strapless corset that hugged her curves and featured a plunging neckline. She paired the strapless top with ash-colored jeans, but we couldn’t see much more in the screengrab.

We couldn’t help but notice that Stacey was shimmering in her diamonds–accessorizing with a layered diamond necklace with a cross pendant and oversized hoop earrings.

She showed off her large diamond wedding ring and silver watch with stacks of silver bracelets.

The TLC personality wore her long blond hair in a high ponytail with hair flowing down her shoulders. True to form, Stacey sported dramatic lashes and pink glossy lips.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj enjoy a steamy night out

Stacey and Florian got hot and heavy during the night out at the upscale steak and seafood restaurant in Miami.

The clips posted on Stacey’s Instagram Story showed her dancing in the dark lounge with Florian holding her closely from behind. The couple is still in their newlywed phase after tying the knot for the second time in November.

The Darcey & Stacey stars looked quite happy as things got steamy on the dance floor.

The duo also dined on exotic food and drinks at the underwater-themed restaurant– “set in a two-level underwater kingdom curated by Poseidon,” as noted on the website.

Stacey Silva joins new weight loss program

When Stacey isn’t out and about with her hubby, she’s busy running her business, House of Eleven, with her sister Darcey Silva.

With her 623,000 Instagram followers, it’s not surprising that Stacey also gets paid to promote different brands.

Elite Health Centre seems to be the perfect fit for the TLC star, who is always working on her body and trying out the newest cosmetic treatments.

She’s an advocate for their weight loss program after joining, along with Darcey, a few months ago.

Back in September, Stacey posted an Instagram video and raved about the program noting, “I’m so excited to tell you about my new weight loss journey… I’m so excited cause I’m going to be doing the HCG and the peptides to burn fat.”

Stacey posted a link to the company’s Instagram page and their website in her caption and noted, “They have the best products and have the key to helping us shed some extra LB’s.”

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 2023 on TLC.