90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva has a classy response to comments about her age

Someone left a snarky comment on Stacey Silva’s recent post and the 90 Day Fiance star quickly issued a response.

Stacey and her sister Darcey Silva are not strangers to rude comments about their appearances on social media, but they often ignore the trolls.

The sisters have been very open about their penchant for plastic surgery and it’s no secret that they look very different than they did a few years ago. However, while people may not like the women’s changing looks, they remain unapologetic about that.

This time, however, Stacey decided to hit back, but she kept it classy after one person made a jab at her age when she posted a video of herself and Darcey.

The post showed the Silva twins clad in different white outfits as they showed off some playful poses during a photo shoot for their brand, House of Eleven.

Not surprisingly, after sharing the video, people quickly started to remark on the twins’ appearances.

Stacey gave her followers a sneak peek at a photo shoot that she and Darcey did for their clothing brand. However, she had to put one Instagram commenter in their place after they remarked on their age.

The video showed Stacey clad in a white crop top with matching leggings and a jacket, while Darcey opted for a hoodie dress made from the same white fleece material as her sister. The 90 Day Fiance stars wore matching hoop earrings as they played with their hair and showed off their best angles for the camera.

There were several mean comments on the post, but one struck a nerve, and Stacey responded.

“Aren’t they in their fifties,” wrote the critic.

“Fifties are beautiful!!! born in 74 😘❤️” said Stacey.

The 48-year-old responded again and added, “Not yet beautiful ❤️.”

Meanwhile, that comment was quite tame compared to some of the other remarks on the post.

Darcey and Stacey Silva face harsh comments about their appearance

Stacey’s video has racked up thousands of likes and comments, but not everyone had something nice to say.

“You both look scary and need to stop with all the plastic surgery and filters!” wrote one Instagram user.

“They look like twin Oompa Loompas now,” said someone else.

Another critic wrote, “With all that surgery why are they still looking so chunky. Shame they were so pretty and natural before.”

There were several other criticisms of the 90 Day Fiance stars.

One person said, “It’s the eyebrows 🤔…. Darcy’s look lower and more arched …. Or it’s the filterzzz making Darcy’s eyes crossed 👀🤦🏻‍♀️ How do they think that looks better than natural…”

“You two look ridiculous,” added someone else.

