90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva giving ‘libra energy’ in busty crop top and bold red lips

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva is letting it be known that it is her and her twin sister Darcey Silva’s birthday month and horoscope season.

47-year-old Stacey decided to serve polished looks to denote, through a social media share, that it was Libra season.

In her post, Stacey captured herself in selfie format as she rocked a high ponytail with her bleach blonde hair. Stacey’s full lips appeared bright red with lipstick, and there seemed to be a filter over the video, making her facial features even more defined.

As for her outfit, Stacey was sporting a plunging white top with what appeared to be a kimono that fell on either side of her chest.

In her caption, Stacey wrote, “Libra energy 👑.” Included with the captions were hashtags that read, #libra, #birthdaymonth, and #darceyandstacey.

Darcey and Stacey will be celebrating their birthdays on September 23.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are 90 Fiance franchise staples

Stacey has appeared on all the seasons within the 90 Day franchise that Darcey has.

Darcey was originally on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days with Jesse Meester. That’s when viewers first met Stacey along with Darcey’s teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

Stacey had a more prominent role on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when Darcey wanted Tom Brooks to ditch their romantic getaway together in favor of visiting Stacey and her now-husband Florian Sukaj in his home country of Albania.

The Albanian trip was dramatic and served some Darcey crying and Tom bewildered moments.

The Silva twins were so popular from their time on Before the 90 Days that they got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey, which has three complete seasons.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are still going strong

Back in April, Stacey shared a throwback photo of herself and Florian from 2015 where they were kissing. In the post, Stacey indicated that it was their seven-year anniversary.

Stacey and Florian have been going strong since then too, with Stacey recently sharing a bold outfit photo of them and hash-tagging, #couplegoals.

Florian is 15 years younger than Stacey and one of the main things they’ve struggled with is the topic of children.

Stacey already has two sons, and after visiting a fertility clinic on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, found out her chances of getting pregnant with her own eggs were very slim.

However, Florian assured Stacey that he did not need a child and would stay with Stacey no matter what.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.