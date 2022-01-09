90 Day Fiance spoilers: Who is Gino Palazzolo’s ex-wife Denise?

Gino Palazzolo is the latest American looking for love in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo is looking for love in Panama City on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While he’s found a connection with a literary instructor, Jasmine Pineda, this wouldn’t be the first time the 51-year-old delved into the K-1 visa process.

During his TLC debut, Palazzolo told viewers about his ex-wife from São Paulo, Brazil, and how he was previously married for 7 years before choosing to part ways.

Who is Gino Palazzolo’s ex-wife Denise?

Gino detailed in a confessional with producers that he met his Brazilian ex-wife while he was working as an engineer for six months in South America.

“We met around that time and we knew we were in love and we wanted to be together. And so, I brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa,” the Michigan native explained.

While InTouch Weekly can confirm that divorce was finalized back in December 2012, of the separation, Palazzolo added, “We lost that spark after seven years of marriage and then we mutually agreed to file for divorce.”

Jasmine Pineda calls Gino Palazzolo’s ex-wife ‘stupid’

On a recent episode of Before the 90 Days, when shopping for souvenirs and new items for Gino’s apartment, Jasmine made sure to tell Gino that she wanted him to furnish his home with items from Panama so that they will remind her of her country and not his “stupid ex-wife’s” decor from Brazil.

“I hate that Gino has a past. He has been married before with a Brazilian girl and I saw on video chat, his house screams her [in] every corner,” the 34-year-old explained during a confessional with 90 Day Fiance producers.

Not someone to believe exes can be friends, Jasmine clearly showed her jealous side and added, “If we’re gonna have a future together and you’re expecting me to move to the United States, I don’t want to live in a house that someone else decorated.”

However, since the episode aired, while Jasmine hasn’t apologized for calling Gino’s ex “stupid”, she did thank her beau for the way he chose to correct her in the situation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.