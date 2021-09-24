90 Day Fiance spoilers: Sumit’s family won’t welcome Jenny as family after he reveals they’re engaged

Sumit Singh dropped the bomb on his family that he’s engaged to Jenny and as expected, it didn’t go over well. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit Singh revealed to his parents and brother that he is engaged to Jenny Slatten, but they still won’t accept her as one of the family.

Sumit’s parents Anil and Sahna haven’t been able to accept the fact that he is involved in a romantic relationship with someone who is 30 years his senior.

Sumit wanted to meet up with his brother and his wife, along with their parents, to celebrate his sister-in-law’s pregnancy.

Sumit’s brother noticed that he dropped some weight and Sumit attributed it to his newfound happiness with Jenny.

“If she had not supported me, I wouldn’t have made it this far,” Sumit told his family as they sat together on the floor.

Sumit explained that the primary reason he came to visit his family was to celebrate the impending birth of his brother’s baby.

90 Day Fiance star Sumit Singh upset Jenny Slatten can’t be part of his family moments

“And the second reason I came is because Jenny is never able to be a part of our family moments,” Sumit revealed.

Sumit explained to his family that he understands the societal pressures put on them, being a traditional Indian family. In their culture, Sumit’s relationship is shunned, and other families in the community wouldn’t help Sumit’s parents because of their son’s choice of wives.

He continued to explain that Jenny is forced to stay home alone whenever Sumit joins his family and it makes him sad.

Sumit’s family won’t accept Jenny as a family member

Sumit’s sister-in-law told the cameras, “Jenny, if she wanted to be part of the celebration, we do not have any issue. She is welcome as a friend of Sumit anytime.”

“Not a family member,” Sumit’s brother added.

Sumit’s father admitted that he and his mother aren’t in a place where they’re ready to accept Jenny “in everything.”

Sumit’s mother added that they’ve gotten calls from others in their community telling them their son is “doing wrong” and it’s stressing them out.

“Let them,” Sumit told his mom of people calling her.

Sumit’s parents struggle to accept his engagement to Jenny

“The society doesn’t accept this relationship,” Sumit’s father told the cameras. “Then naturally it won’t accept us either. Society would cut us off.”

When Sumit told his family that he and Jenny were engaged and told them she now has the “right” to join their family celebrations, it brought his mother to tears.

When Sumit first told his parents about Jenny living with him, his mother threatened to commit suicide.

90 Day Fiance fans have grown impatient waiting for Sumit to commit to Jenny, and so has she. Their relationship has spanned nearly a decade and whenever the topic of marriage arises, there’s always something hindering them from tying the knot.

Viewers can turn in Sunday night to catch the rest of The Other Way and find out if Sumit’s family will have a change of heart and accept Jenny as part of their family.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.