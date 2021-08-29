Jenny meets Sumit’s astrologer and learns about his destiny. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten’s relationship with Sumit Singh was written in the stars, long before 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was even a thing.

At least that’s what Sumit is claiming on Season 3 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff when he and Jenny meet up with the astrologer that he’s known for most of his life.

In the latest sneak peek ahead of the Season 3 premiere, we see Sumit and Jenny sitting with his longtime family astrologer, Khalid.

Sumit says astrologer Khalid predicted relationship with Jenny more than 20 years ago

As the scene begins, Sumit reminds Khalid, “I don’t know whether you remember or not, you predicted that I will be in a relationship with elder woman.”

After Khalid responded with a shocking “Oh!,” Sumit continued, “So, she is the elder woman of my life.”

Khalid responded, jovially, “So she is the fortunate one, yeah? Great! Lovely, lovely.”

From there, Khalid explained that he’s known Sumit for more than 20 years and that he was actually five or six years old when that prophecy was made. Making it more interesting is the fact that it was Sumit’s father who brought him for the reading.

Khalid told Sumit’s father that he would have “big trouble about this kid,” and that Sumit’s marriage would fall apart, and that he would fall in love with an older woman.

Khalid asked Jenny for her birth date and time so that he could put her chart together. But while that is all going on, 90 Day Fiance fans can’t help but wonder about Khalid’s prediction to Sumit and his father.

Sumit and Jenny still waiting on his parents so they can get married

Last season, we saw just how serious Sumit’s parents were about how much they wanted him to move on from Jenny. His father literally freaked out and his mother threatened suicide if Jenny were to marry her son.

This season, the family seems to be softening up a bit, or at least that’s what it looks like. Sumit’s mom has offered to come live with them so she can see what kind of wife Jenny would be for Sumit and their future seems to hinge on her approval.

But if it was all in the stars to begin with, and if Sumit’s parents had a warning about how Sumit’s life would turn out more than 20 years ago, why are they acting so shocked now? And why won’t they just give their blessing for this marriage and be done with it?

Khalid gives his advice about Sumit’s parents and how to get them on board

Sumit is also wondering what they can do to get his parents’ approval so that he can live happily ever after with Jenny. But when he asks Khalid for advice, he probably didn’t get the answer that he wanted.

Instead, Khalid told them “Not to do anything because you already have heard their answer. So, better not create a fight.”

He goes on to tell Jenny and Sumit that “the planets will work the way they are designed to, so we cannot alter the fate.”

Ultimately, Khalid told Jenny and Sumit not to “force a marriage very fast,” which is interesting because these two lovebirds have been trying to be together forever since 2013. That doesn’t seem fast at all.

Not to mention that the clock is ticking for Jenny. As long as she and Sumit are not married, Jenny is only staying in India on a tourist visa and has to leave the country every six months.

Ultimately, Jenny doesn’t really care what the astrologer or anyone else has to say about her relationship with Sumit. She wants to get married and she wants to do it now. She even points out that Sumit needs to stop listening to Khalid, his parents, and everyone else who has a problem with their union so they can just do what they really want to do. But is that really what Sumit wants?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.