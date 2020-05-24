90 Day Fiance spoilers: Stephanie flies home alone, upset that Erika didn’t say goodbye after dumping her

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that Stephanie Matto returns to the United States during the new episode of the show.

Stephanie is fresh off her breakup with Erika Owens when her new segment begins and she is shown packing up her suitcases to begin the long trip home.

Erika doesn’t say goodbye at the airport

It’s not very surprising that when Stephanie got back to the airport in Australia that Erika wasn’t there to see her off. The relationship ended horribly, with Erika returning home for hugs and a good cry with her mother.

Stephanie speaks with the camera in the new episode, noting that she had indeed hoped that Erika would want to at least say goodbye.

“I was hoping she would show up at the airport. Just to like say goodbye and give me a hug. I would just say I’m sorry that this ended this way and it’s not what I wanted. It sucks.”

If Erika had shown up at the airport, it likely would have been a very awkward encounter. Especially with how little responsibility that Stephanie was willing to take in regard to the problems that they were having during their previous encounter.

It will be very interesting to see what Erika has to say about this and if she is asked about it when TLC airs the final episode of the season. Both ladies have been very busy on social media since the season started, so there could be a lot of ground to cover there as well.

Recently, Stephanie posted a photo of herself on Instagram with pink hair, which seemed to many fans like a response to some of the pictures that Erika had been posting.

Erika had posted a gorgeous photo in a wig that had fans buzzing for quite a while on social media. The reactions to that photo made some people assume that Stephanie posted hers in response.

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens are not together

It may not be considered much of a 90 Day Fiance spoilers installment to confirm that Stephanie and Erika are no longer together, but the couple has not rekindled a romance after filming came to an end.

We will still get to see more from the former couple on the final episode of the season, where the cast members of Before the 90 Days Season 4 get to speak about everything that has transpired.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.