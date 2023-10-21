90 Day Fiance spoilers: Nikki Exotika calls Justin out for trying to hide her

Nikki Exotika is calling out her fiance, Justin, aka Igor, this week on 90 Day Fiance.

The Season 10 couple has been through a lot, even breaking up for years before coming back together.

Now, Nikki is in Moldova to see Justin and meet the family.

It’s an exciting time for the pair, except that Justin is worried because Moldova isn’t exactly an open-minded place.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers know, Nikki is trans, something Justin didn’t even know about at first.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But he’s accepted her for who she is now and has made it clear that she might not be safe in his home country, which concerns him.

Nikki calls Justin out for not taking her out

In a 90 Day Fiance sneak peek shared first by PEOPLE, Justin explains why he’s uncomfortable with the way Nikki looks compared to the women in his country.

“The women in our country likes to have a looking nice, makeup… good hair, but only on the parties and some celebrations,” Justin says in a confessional. “But when Nikki go out anywhere, she dressing like this is some famous night party. This is why it’s strange for me. It means a lot of attention from people.”

The scene then cuts to Nikki and Justin eating together in a restaurant, where she tells him how excited she is to see what kind of plans he has for her during the trip.

When Justin tells Nikki that he thinks they should stick to daytime plans and not go out at night, she gets a bit agitated and asks why daytime and not at night.

In a confessional with both of them, Nikki asks Justin, “Are you afraid of taking me out at night because you’re scared that they’re going to judge me on the way that I look or they’re going to be able to tell I used to be a man?”

After a long pause, Justin responds, “I think it’s about your style to makeup, about your clothes styling. You look like porn actress.”

Clearly upset by his comments, Nikki responds that at least that’s better than looking like a man. To which he replies, “Like trans porn actress.”

While Nikki begins to look even more upset, Justin reiterates that in Moldova, being trans is not highly accepted and that he is worried about her safety, which is why he thinks they should just go out during the day.

The reason 90 Day Fiance viewers are calling out Nikki Exotika

After meeting Nikki Exotika and her fiance, Justin, on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers took aim at the trans singer and not for the reason you may think.

She received a lot of criticism for trying to change Justin, whom she reconnected with after years of separation. During their first run at romance, Justin didn’t know Nikki was trans until the very end when she made the shocking revelation during a fight.

Now that they’re back together, he knows, and he is accepting of her, though he still is working through his own biases.

But the criticism for Nikki is over her non-acceptance of Justin and his real name. Her fiance is from Moldova, and his name is actually Igor, something that Nikki said she just couldn’t get behind.

So instead of Igor, Nikki calls him Justin because when they met, she thought he looked a little bit like Justin Timberlake — a move that irritated some 90 Day Fiance viewers considering all that he has accepted about her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.