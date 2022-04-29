90 Day Fiance spoilers: Miona admits to being nervous about meeting Jibri’s mom

Miona is nervous about meeting Jibri’s mom. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell has finally made it to America, but there’s one thing weighing heavy on her mind. The Serbian native is nervous about meeting Jibri’s mother for the first time and by all accounts, she has every right to be.

Miona will be living with Jibri and his parents in Rapid City, South Dakota during her stay in the U.S. However, based on what Jibri’s mother has seen of Miona on social media she thinks Jibri’s fiance is more suited for Hollywood.

Miona’s soon-to-be mother-in-law has already shared concern about the way Miona dresses on social media and noted that it makes her uncomfortable. Furthermore, she expressed her intent to speak with Miona about the issue, and that discussion is sure to be an uncomfortable one for both women.

Miona is nervous about meeting Jibri’s mom

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, 90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell has finally reunited with Jibri. However, during the car ride, the 23-year-old admitted to being nervous about meeting his mother.

“I feel nervous about staying with Jibri’s parents. I’m especially nervous about meeting his mom,” confessed Miona. “Jibri told me that she’s [kind of a] little bit direct, so I want her to like me because I think [her] opinion is really important to Jibri.”

However, meeting Jibri’s mom and stepdad is not the only issue that the pair may have to contend with. Their timeline for staying in South Dakota is already causing problems between them.

They initially agreed to live with Jibri’s parents for six months to save enough money to start their life together in Los Angeles. However, during the car ride, Miona noted that she wanted to be out of there much sooner, and that’s a major concern for Jibri.

Jibri Bell shares concerns about Miona’s stubbornness

The 90 Day Fiance couple is not on the same page regarding their time in South Dakota. During the car ride from the airport, the couple disagreed on how long they would stay with Jibri’s parents.

“Miona is very stubborn, she has a hard time compromising, which is very hard for me to deal with,” noted Jibri, who expressed that he’s the same way.

“I’m stubborn as well and I have a hard time compromising,” he continued. “So I think it’s gonna be tough for us to come to agreements, especially where to live and not only where to live but when.”

In his confession, Jibri noted that Miona has always had dreams of living in a big city in the U.S.

However, “I hope she can come down to reality and realize that we gotta work to make these dreams come true,” he added.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.