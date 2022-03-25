90 Day Fiance spoilers: Mahogany accuses Ben of ‘deceiving’ her after he confronts her about lying

Ben Rathbun confronts Mahogany. Pic credit: TLC

The fairytale romance that Ben Rathbun envisioned before meeting Mahogany Roca has not played out that way in real life, and it’s about to worsen.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ben confronts the Peruvian native about her previous lies, and it doesn’t end well.

However, Mahogany tells Ben that he wasn’t exactly upfront about his prior relationships either, and now it’s unclear where the two will go from here.

Ben Rathbun confronts Mahogany Roca about her lies

Get ready for another tense interaction between Ben and Mahogany in the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

In a clip for what’s to come, the two met up for a chat and Ben broached the topic of trust. He learned earlier in the season that Mahogany lied to him about several things, including her age and her living arrangements.

“I came here to Peru, and I have to trust you,” said Ben. “When I first came here, I didn’t even know if you were a man, a woman, like who were you?”

Ben noted that it took trust to visit Peru and admitted, “When I come here, the pictures do look different, you know, it didn’t look the same.”

“Then you had told me you were 23 going on 24 until, in front of your parents, I find out that you are 22,” he added.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Mahogany Roca accuses Ben Rathbun of playing games and being deceptive

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to air his concern about Mahogany hiding things from him. However, the 22-year-old noted that Ben’s deception runs much deeper than hers.

“There were also things you didn’t tell me about,” retorted Mahogany. “You didn’t tell me you didn’t get along with your wife.”

She continued, “I know there are still things that I don’t know. Mine was only age but yours is perhaps deeper than that. This is crazy.”

After Mahogany made the statement, Ben told her that before he returned to the U.S, he wanted them to have “important conversations where we tell each other our hearts,” but Mahogany wanted none of it.

“I’m sorry, Benjamin, but I need to leave,” she responded. “The one who is deceiving, using me, and playing games here is you.”

Since Ben arrived in Peru, things have not been going smoothly for the pair. Ben quickly realized that Mahogany was less than truthful about some of the things she had told him, and she hadn’t been very impressed with Ben’s behavior either.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out for these two, but based on their interaction so far, we’re not hopeful about a happy ending.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.