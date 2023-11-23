90 Day Fiance spoilers: Jasmine throws her engagement ring at Gino, ‘I don’t wanna marry you’

In a new episode of The Jasmine Pineda Show, get ready for another meltdown, another dramatic faceoff with Gino Palazzolo, and another threat to leave the U.S. and go back to Panama.

At this point, we don’t expect anything less from the 90 Day Fiance star, who found out in the last episode that Gino had a bachelor party at a strip club.

We have no idea why Gino would keep that a secret from Jasmine — it’s not as if she explodes at the slightest thing, right?

Anyway, she discovered Gino’s dirty little secret, and things took the turn we knew they would.

This time, however, Jasmine tossed her engagement ring at Gino and told him she wanted a plane ticket home.

Gino has been standing his ground recently, and he did just that during their 99th argument and told her to get some help.

Jasmine Pineda wants a plane ride back to Panama in 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, things took a turn as they always do with Jasmine and Gino.

It all started when Gino’s sister spilled the tea that he had a bachelor party at a strip club the day before Jasmine arrived in the U.S.

In the clip, Jasmine confronts him, but he stands his ground and argues that he did nothing wrong.

The tears start when the Panamanian native tells Gino, “I don’t wanna marry you.”

“That’s up to you,” responds Gino. “I can’t marry someone that gets upset and angry like you. You’re way overreacting. You’re way out of control.”

“I think you need some help, is what I think,” he added.

That reaction further irritates Jasmine, who bluntly states, “I need a ticket back to Panama…I’m not joking, Gino.”

Jasmine then tosses her engagement ring at Gino and says, “Take that! I don’t want it. Give it to someone else.”

Will Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo make it down the aisle?

It’s not looking good for Jasmine and Gino as time inches closer to the 90-day mark for them to tie the knot.

The couple have had several altercations since Jasmine arrived in the U.S. and it seems to be getting worse.

Before this fight, Jasmine threatened to go home again after she found a lip gloss in Gino’s car and accused him of cheating.

Given their tumultuous relationship, do you think the couple will make it down the aisle? Our guess is that they will despite the drama, but let us know what you think.

Check out the sneak peek of the upcoming episode below.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.