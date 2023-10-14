90 Day Fiance spoilers: Jasmine compares Michigan to ‘hell’ — ‘How can people live in a place like this?’

If we’ve learned anything about Jasmine Pineda’s presence in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, it’s that she is nothing short of dramatic and entertaining, and she continues to prove that in this week’s episode.

After being introduced to viewers during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and her American fiance, Gino Palazzolo, continue sharing their rollercoaster of a storyline on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

As we know, Jasmine has finally made it to America with Gino to start a life in his home state of Michigan.

Hailing from Panama, Jasmine is accustomed to a hot and humid tropical climate, a stark contrast to the Midwest, especially during wintertime.

In a preview from the Sunday, October 15 episode of 90 Day Fiance, we see Gino pick up Jasmine from the airport when she arrives in the Wolverine State, and clearly, she is not impressed, at least as far as the weather is concerned.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

When Jasmine realizes she can see Gino’s breath, or as she calls it, “smoke” coming out of his mouth, she admits that she “f**king hates” it.

90 Day Fiance spoiler: Jasmine isn’t impressed with Gino’s home state of Michigan

Even though Gino tries to explain to Jasmine that this is a typical occurrence in Michigan in winter, the Central American native isn’t accepting it.

During a confessional, Jasmine dramatically proclaims, “I was not born to be in this kind of weather. I’m scared of stepping out and dying, immediately, instantly, from hypothermia.”

“I mean, how can people live in a place like this?” Jasmine continues. “This is like hell, but the winter version of hell.”

In true Jasmine fashion, she grips about the weather conditions and says Michigan “screams depression” and is “gloomy and dark.”

“I think God didn’t want people to live here, but people insisted on living in Michigan,” she adds.

Jasmine says her new home is ‘boring’

Jasmine has made it clear that she isn’t the biggest fan of Michigan on several occasions.

Off-camera, she spoke with Monsters and Critics and called her life in Michigan “boring.”

“So far, what I’ve seen of Michigan is like it’s boring,” Jasmine admitted.

She added that the highlight of her days is grocery shopping because there really isn’t much else to do to stay busy.

But, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jasmine sang a different tune for the people of Michigan.

The 37-year-old told the publication that Michigan residents are “super nice” and “so lovely.”

“They are my favorite Americans, by the way,” Jasmine added.

In a recent Instagram Story, Jasmine echoed the sentiment.

She praised the American people, calling them the “kindest and most lovely” people she’s ever met.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.