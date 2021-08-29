90 Day Fiance spoilers: Evelin’s family reacts to the news that she’s planning to marry Corey

Evelin’s family reacted to the news that she’s planning to marry Corey. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber decided to tell her family that they were planning a wedding and they had mixed reactions.

Corey admitted to Evelin that while they were on a break, he spent some time with a girl named Jenny in Peru.

The pandemic forced them to quarantine together, and it ended up bringing them closer together and somewhat mending their relationship, despite Corey’s fling with Jenny.

So much so, that Evelin even changed her mind about marriage and decided that she would marry Corey to appease him.

Evelin Villegas ‘never wanted or needed to get married’

Evelin admitted that she never wanted or needed to get married, but that she would agree to do it for Corey’s sake because it’s what he wanted.

“I never wanted to get married, so I feel like it’s failing myself and everything that I’ve been preaching. But because Corey wants it so badly, I will do this for him to be happy,” Evelin told the cameras during a confessional.

She added, “Marriage is not something that I need or that I want, but it’s something that I’m able to do for somebody I love.”

Marriage is a big deal to Evelin’s family in Ecuador, and she was nervous about committing to marriage, because divorce is not an option in their family.

Evelin was nervous to tell her family she changed her mind

Evelin was a bit apprehensive about telling her family about their decision, too, because she had always told them she never wanted to get married, and was scared of what they might think of her changing her mind.

“I am so nervous to tell my family about this wedding because I wanted to leave room open for me to change my mind. But, once I tell them, there’s no going back from that,” Evelin revealed.

Once everyone sat down to eat dinner, Evelin made the announcement to her parents and her siblings.

“We have an announcement to make,” Evelin told her family at the dinner table. “We are planning a wedding.”

“Seriously?!” was Evelin’s mother’s response, who genuinely looked shocked hearing the news.

Knowing her daughter’s previous apprehension about marriage, Evelin’s mother then asked Corey, “You convinced Evelin?”

Corey admitted that he didn’t believe Evelin at first, either, when she agreed to get married.

Evelin’s parents love Corey, and he had asked for their permission to propose marriage to their daughter previously, so they welcomed Corey to the family upon hearing the news.

Not all of Evelin’s family welcomed the idea of her marrying Corey

Evelin’s sister, Lesly, on the other hand, is not Corey’s biggest fan. She was leery of the news that her sister wanted to marry Corey.

“But I don’t get it,” Lesly said to Evelin after hearing the news. “You’ve never wanted to get married … why do you want to get married now?”

Lesly then asked Evelin if she was pregnant, trying to understand what would have changed her mind so drastically.

Evelin laughed and clarified that she was not pregnant, but Lesly continued to press her for an answer as to why she changed her mind.

“I don’t know. I feel like it’s time,” Evelin told her family of changing her mind and wanting to marry Corey.

According to Evelin, now that she’s told her parents she plans on marrying Corey, there’s no turning back. So with all of their fighting and breaking up and getting back together, will Corey and Evelin have what it takes to make it to the altar and make it last?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.