90 Day Fiance spoilers: Elizabeth Potthast refuses to sing in front of her friends

Elizabeth Potthast shocked everyone when she revealed her plans to embark on a music career in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Now, however, the expectant, soon-to-be mom of two will need to get over her fear of singing in public if she wants to make that dream a reality.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Elizabeth gets put on the spot when talks turned to her singing career during a house tour.

Last week Elizabeth told her dad about her plans and he was surprised but even more concerned about her dedication to her job since she works for him. However, Elizabeth’s friends and family were also surprised that the TLC star wanted to venture into this new arena.

However, when asked to belt out a tune for her house guests she refused and made excuses for why she couldn’t sing.

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only thing that shocked her friends during the house tour. The 32-year-old also shared more details about her career and noted that she wants to record nursery rhymes.

Elizabeth Potthast refuses to sing in front of her friends and family on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

E! News shared a sneak peek of the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episode ad things got a little awkward during Elizabeth’s house tour.

As she showed off the rooms to her family and friends, someone noticed a piano and Elizabeth fessed up about her plans to be a singer.

“I’m thinking about getting more into [music]. I just really feel like it would really be a stress reliever,” she noted.

Her friend, Marisol, who was once a professional singer, asked Elizabeth to sing something, but she refused and told the group she wasn’t “warmed up.”

“I don’t like being put on the spot,” she added.

“If you’re a professional like me, when someone asks you to sing, you just turn it on. You really do,” Marisol noted in her on-camera interview. “So I was a little taken aback by that.”

“But maybe she’s just getting started. Maybe it’s more of a hobby than something she really wants to do as a profession,” she added.

Elizabeth Potthast wants to sing nursery rhymes

As she discussed her possible singing career with her family and friends, Elizabeth also made another revelation.

When asked what genre of music she planned to delve into, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star revealed, “I’m actually thinking of doing nursery rhymes.”

The room when silent and her sisters Becky Lichtwerch and Jenn Potthast later expressed skepticism.

“Sounds a little flighty,” said Becky in a confessional.

“For her to come in and say, ‘Oh, I want to continue singing. I want to pick that back up,’ but I never thought it would be nursery rhymes” admitted Jenn.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.