90 Day Fiance spoilers: Elizabeth Potthast meets with her dad without Andrei after family drama

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet had another blowup with Elizabeth Potthast’s family in the latest episode and now Chuck Potthast is stepping in.

Last week, a sweet birthday party for Andrei and Elizabeth’s daughter Eleanor quickly took an ugly turn and ended with Andrei kicking Elizabeth’s sisters out of his home.

The Potthast siblings have been feuding with Andrei ever since he joined the family business, but now Chuck is stepping in.

Andrei Castravet is nervous about Elizabeth’s meeting

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is heating up this week as Chuck Potthast attempts to put a stop to the tension between Andrei and his kids.

In a clip for tonight’s episode, Elizabeth gets ready to have a meeting with her father, but Andrei is concerned that he wasn’t invited.

“Chuck inviting only Elizabeth to lunch, it makes me nervous because you know like the fighting between the siblings because of me coming into the business it’s very heartbreaking for Chuck,” commented Andrei.

“But I hope he can get over it and understand that I am just an asset, I am not [a] liability in his business,” added the 34-year-old.

Chuck Potthast says kids are jealous of Andrei

When the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star arrived at dinner, her dad had a lot to say about the contention within the family since Andrei joined the family business, but interestingly enough he doesn’t think Andrei is to blame.

“Well you know everything that’s been going on in the family business is really concerning me,” admitted Chuck. “I mean, you saw it, it spilled over into Ely’s birthday party, we can’t…be having that. I feel like, you know, I see my family imploding in front of me.”

Chuck also shared more of his feeling during the confessional and admitted that the family has had disagreements in the past, but not to this extent.

During his conversation with Elizabeth, Chuck admitted, “I anticipated this, bringing Andrei into the business, I thought would create some problems, I mean I foresaw that, but I didn’t foresee it in the level it is and it’s really not Andrei’s fault.”

Elizabeth exclaimed surprise that her father wasn’t blaming Andrei for the family dysfunction. “Really?” responded the TLC star. “I’ve never thought that I would hear you say that, ever!”

“He’s been –up to this point — a blessing for the business, He’s worked hard, he’s done everything I asked him to do,” commented Chuck. “The vibe I’m getting from the kids, from Becky, Jenn all the way to Charlie is definitely jealousy…they wanna paint him as the villain.”

During the chat, Chuck revealed plans to have a meeting with everyone and lay everything out on the table, so let’s see how that plays out.

Check out the sneak peek below and watch the full scene tonight.