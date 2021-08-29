90 Day Fiance spoilers: Biniyam has trouble hearing that Ariela still loves her ex-husband

Biniyam had trouble accepting that Ariela still loves her ex-husband. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam Shibre wasn’t prepared to hear that his fiance Ariela Weinberg still loves her ex-husband, Leandro, on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Ariela and Biniyam definitely have different ideas about how relationships with ex-spouses should look like.

In Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia, where the couple lives with their son Aviel, it is not the norm for exes to be friendly with each other, even though Biniyam’s ex is also his dance partner.

So when Ariela admitted that she still loved her ex-husband, who was coming to stay with them, Biniyam had trouble accepting it.

Ariela’s relationship with her ex-husband ‘scares’ Biniyam

“Ari told me that Leandro was coming,” Biniyam said during a confessional. “But I’m not happy at all because their relationship scares me.”

Ariela had invited her ex-husband, Leandro, to come and stay with her, Biniyam, and their son in Ethiopia.

Biniyam questioned Ariela as to why her ex was coming and she explained it was because he wanted to meet their son, Avi, and also to meet Biniyam and see Africa.

Ariela told Biniyam that she would call Leandro, crying, when she and Biniyam were fighting a lot last year.

“I know he was upset, thinking like, maybe this guy is not good for you,” Ariela said of Leandro’s thoughts about Biniyam.

Biniyam admitted to Ari that he gets jealous when she talks to Leandro so frequently and said that he feels as though she “loves him so much.”

Ariela admitted she loves her ex-husband

That’s when Ariella dropped the bombshell on Biniyam — that she actually does love her ex-husband — but she claimed it wasn’t in the same way she loves Biniyam.

“I do love him but not in the way that you think,” Ariela admitted to Biniyam.

Biniyam didn’t let Ari finish her sentence before he quickly asked her, “What did you say?!”

Ariela reinforced what she said, “I love him. He’s like my best friend.”

An awkward silence ensued before Biniyam responded.

“Now you get me like more worried,” Biniyam admitted.

Ariela tried to convince Biniyam that her love with Leandro was nothing more than friendship and said that they weren’t together “for a reason.”

Despite his reservations about inviting his fiancee’s ex-husband to stay in his house with his family, Biniyam reminded Ariela that the people of Ethiopia are very welcoming, even of their enemies.

However, Biniyam did express his fear of losing his family again. Biniyam’s ex-wife was also American and left for the United States with their son, never to return.

So, will Leandro’s visit be a smooth one, or will his platonic love relationship with Ari come between her and Biniyam?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.